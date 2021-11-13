KENNESAW — Kennesaw Mountain on Saturday did two things it had never done before.
It hosted and won a playoff game, beating Lanier 49-21 in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs at Cobb EMC/Mustang Stadium.
The 22-year-old Mustangs program, which made its playoff debut last year in a first-round loss to River Ridge, will remain at home for Round 2 when it hosts Westlake next Friday.
Region 6AAAAAA champion Kennesaw Mountain (10-1) used a big second half to pull away from Lambert (4-6) and complete the historic night.
“I think that it’s crazy, but when we set out back in January, that was the expectation with this group,” Mustangs coach Caleb Carmean said. “It’s a really special team, and I think that they perform to their ability, and that’s what was going to happen, so it was a great night for sure.”
Leading 21-15 at the half, Denis Nechyparenka’s interception set Kennesaw Mountain up at the Lanier 5-yard line, and a 2-yard touchdown run by Jailen Taylor soon after pushed the lead to 28-15.
Taylor finished with three catches for 108 yards and a touchdown, as well as two carries for 17 yards and a touchdown.
After a Lanier punt, the Mustangs scored again on another 2-yard run, this time by Chance Arthur.
The drive was aided by 30 yards of penalties on Lanier, which committed 16 penalties for 147 yards.
Lanier pulled within 35-21 with a 23-yard touchdown run from Bryan Williams at the 7:14 mark of the fourth quarter.
Kennesaw Mountain ran just five plays in the fourth quarter, and two of them were touchdowns — a 65-yard run from Jah Welch and a 34-yard touchdown run from Bryan Simpkins. The other three plays were kneel-downs to end the game.
“I think we started out slow and sloppy,” Carmean said. “We had to settle into our roots, our routine and our groove, and once we did, we were able to play the type of football that we’re capable of.”
Despite the final outcome, Kennesaw Mountain struggled initially.
Two plays into the opening drive, quarterback Cayman Prangley fumbled and Lambert recovered, leading to a touchdown and 2-point conversion for an 8-0 Longhorn lead.
Kennesaw Mountain answered on its next drive with a 27-yard touchdown from Prangley to Ryan Forehand to cut the Lanier lead to 8-7. On the first play of the second quarter, the Mustangs took a 14-8 lead on a 78-yard catch-and-run by Taylor.
Lanier regained a 15-14 lead with a 55-yard touchdown drive, capped by a 9-yard reception by Reese Scott.
The lead did not last long, however, as Kennesaw Mountain scored on its next drive. Prangley scored with a 6-yard run to give the Mustangs a 21-15 lead, which held going into halftime.
Kennesaw Mountain got rushing touchdowns from five different players, and every tailback that had at least one carry found the end zone.
