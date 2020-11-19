Game: Osborne (1-8, 0-7) at Kennesaw Mountain (3-5, 3-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Kennesaw Mountain 56, Osborne 6 (Sept. 15, 2017)
All-time series: Kennesaw Mountain leads 7-1
Prediction: Kennesaw Mountain 35, Osborne 6
Kennesaw Mountain may be on the verge of making history.
Since opening its doors in 2000, the Mustangs have had representation in team and individual GHSA-sanctioned athletic events from baseball and basketball to lacrosse, slow-pitch softball and even riflery.
One team, however, which hasn’t been able to make its postseason presence felt over the past 20 years may finally get its chance tonight when Kennesaw Mountain hosts Osborne in Region 6AAAAAA action at Cobb EMC/Mustang Stadium.
Kennesaw Mountain has won four of its last five games and currently sits in fifth place in the league standings. The Mustangs are battling Pope and Sprayberry for the region’s third and fourth playoff seeds and can make a case for either position with a victory over the Cardinals.
“If we take care of our business and Allatoona beats Pope, then we’re in the mix,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said.
The Mustangs are in the mix because they never faced Pope and the Greyhounds didn’t get a chance to play Sprayberry. The Yellow Jackets close out its regular season at South Cobb.
Should Sprayberry and Kennesaw Mountain both win tonight, and Pope lose, then the Yellow Jackets (5-2) would earn the No. 3 seed while the Greyhounds (4-2) and Mustangs would go to a region tiebreaker for No. 4.
“I think in this case the region tie-break is point differential,” Carmean said. “Point differential against common region opponents.”
That means both squads currently own identical point differentials of 76 points against common region opponents consisting of Wheeler, Lassiter, Kell and South Cobb. Kennesaw Mountain’s score against Osborne will be added to its total and Pope’s differential against Allatoona will add to its margin.
“We haven’t shied away about being a playoff team since January,” Carmean said. “The kids have bought into that since Day 1. That’s been the difference.”
Should Kennesaw Mountain qualify for the state playoffs, the moment would be especially gratifying for Carmean, who played for Mustangs from 2001-04 and was part of the team that won a school-record seven games in 2001 in the program’s second varsity season.
“This is a big deal for me,” Carmean said. “To be here personally and to guide this team into doing something that’s never been done is incredible. I’ve been where they are, so to have them reach this goal would be huge.”
