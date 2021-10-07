Game: Kennesaw Mountain (6-0, 4-0) at South Cobb (1-5, 0-4), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Kennesaw Mountain 30, South Cobb 22
All-time series: South Cobb leads 9-4
Prediction: Kennesaw Mountain 35, South Cobb 7
Kennesaw Mountain hopes to maintain the momentum it built with a 6-0 start as it returns from a bye week and travels to South Cobb for a Region 6AAAAAA game at Clay Stadium.
While the week temporarily put the brakes on Kennesaw Mountain’s momentum, Mustangs coach Caleb Carmean said it also provided a much-needed break as well.
“I think a bye week is like a double-edged sword,” Carmean said. “It’s all about the maturity of your team and how you handle it. We gave our kids the first half of the week off to give them an opportunity to rest and recover, so that aspect of it was very positive in the fact that we went six weeks straight and if you include our scrimmage game, that’s seven weeks straight of games. That’s over half of a season that we played consecutively, so the resting aspect of it was definitely needed. Now, I think the maturity comes into play when we were staring to play a little better, but we still have some growth to hit. So being mature enough to pick up where we left off as far as seeking improvement is part you have to battle coming off of a bye week.”
Running back Jah Welch has been among the top rushers in the county with 389 yards on 64 carries and seven touchdowns, while quarterback Cayman Prangley has completed 41 of 75 passes for 998 yards and 11 touchdowns to lead the KMHS offense.
Meanwhile, South Cobb will try to get on the winning track after its bye week as it tries to bounce back from a 40-13 loss to Kell two weeks ago as coach Thomas Harrison and his team worked to regroup during the week off.
“The bye week was definitely a positive,” Harrison said. “We as a ooaching staff basically sat down and I gave them the charge that was, ‘Hey, I need you to come up with three things in your position grid that we need to improve upon.’ So they came up with three things and we worked on each of those things last week. We weren’t really doing a lot in terms of preparation for our next opponent. But it was really good just to try to get kids to play more technically sound football. We also did a lot of self-reflection and self-scouting. I feel really good coming out of bye week and I feel like that our coaching staff responded well and our kids responded well.”
Running back Jonathan Simmons has been a bright spot for South Cobb, leading the county in rushing with 640 yards on 86 carries and three touchdowns.
