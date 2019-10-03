Game: Kennesaw Mountain (0-4), Lassiter (0-4), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Kennesaw 45, Lassiter 28
All-time series: Kennesaw Mountain leads 1-0
Prediction: Kennesaw Mountain 10, Lassiter 7
Kennesaw Mountain and Lassiter are still seeking their first victory this season with their issues stemming on the offensive side of the ball.
Both teams used the two weeks to go back to the basics in getting ready for tonight’s matchup at Frank Fillmann Stadium.
The team performances and outcome during the final non-region game for both teams will determine how well each team has progressed.
Kennesaw Mountain’s losses to Paulding County, Cherokee and North Forsyth were one sided with its only close game coming against Riverwood.
Unfortunately, costly turnovers on offense contributed to the 10-6 Riverwood setback.
The Mustangs have rotated two quarterbacks Luke Staggs and freshman Cayman Prangley earlier this season but have sense settled on Prangley.
“We’re going to stay with Cayman,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. “He’s done a good job managing the game and has a high upside. We’re excited to see how he develops as the season goes on.”
The Mustangs also put emphasis on running the football after struggling to establish the run two weeks ago in their loss to North Forsyth.
Meanwhile, Lassiter has had a hard time reaching the end zone and is still looking for its first touchdown of the season. The Trojans were shutout in their last two games by Kell and Wheeler and only managed a field goal in earlier losses losses to Harrison and Pope.
Another concern for the Trojans was Wheeler holding them to 39 yards.
Defensively, Lassiter has not been bad. The Trojans haven’t lost by 30 points or more since Harrison beat them 48-3 in the season opener. Lassiter’s defense kept Pope and Kell in the twenties and held Wheeler to just two touchdowns.
“The problems we have offensively is execution,” Lassiter coach Sean Thom said. “We’re not winning the one-on-one matchups.”
Defensively, Thom said the Trojans are playing “at a high level.” Against Wheeler, they had 21 tackles for loss.
