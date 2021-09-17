MARIETTA — Kennesaw Mountain’s defense took control early, holding Kell to 229 total yards of offense and forcing three interceptions, en route to a 17-7 victory Friday night at Cobb EMC/Corky Kell Stadium.
“They come out, they execute and they play with a whole lot of energy,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said of his defense. “It is fun to watch.”
With the win, Kennesaw Mountain stretched the best start in team history to 5-0, with a 3-0 mark in Region 6AAAAAA play.
The Mustangs’ defense gained momentum early when Evan Duke intercepted Kell quarterback Davion Hampton deep in Longhorns territory and returned it to the 9-yard line. Two plays later, Bryan Simpkins scored from 9 yards out to put Kennesaw Mountain up 7-0, a lead it did not relinquish.
Four minutes into the third quarter, Cayman Prangley connected with Jailen Taylor for a 64-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead.
On the ensuing drive, TJ Felix ran the ball in 58 yards for Kell’s only score of the night, bringing it within seven.
The Longhorns (1-3, 0-2) tried to get back into the game with a 10-play, 67-yard drive late in the third quarter, but Hampton was intercepted in the end zone.
Kennesaw Mountain tried to capitalize on the interception, but it was stopped by Kell’s defense at the 6-yard line.
With 6:00 remaining, the Longhorns had the ball, but they were unable to add another score when Hampton was intercepted by Denis Nechyparenka at the Kell 19-yard line.
Kennesaw Mountain drove the ball 12 yards, setting up Turner Johnson for a 24-yard field goal to put the Mustangs up 17-7.
Kell held Kennesaw Mountain’s rushing attack to 113 yards, led by Jah Welch’s 50 . Prangley finished the night with 134 passing yards and a touchdown. Taylor led the team in receiving yards with 77.
“I’m extremely proud of the way they played,” Carmean said. “It was very messy, very sloppy at times, but we found a way to win, which is all that matters at the end.”
Felix finished the night as the leading rusher for Kell, totaling 125 yards and one touchdown. Hampton was 8-for-14 with 75 yards, with Elijah White his primary target at 31 receiving yards.
“We’ve got a young group that we are trying to grow up, and I think they are playing with unbelievable effort and really getting after it,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “We just can’t quite put all the pieces together right now, and we have to find the answer to that.”
Kennesaw Mountain will look to run its start to 6-0 when it hosts Lassiter next week, while Kell will travel to South Cobb.
