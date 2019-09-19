Game: Kennesaw Mountain (0-3) at North Forsyth (2-1)
Last year: Kennesaw Mountain 48,North Forsyth 28
All-time series: Kennesaw Mountain leads 1-0
Prediction: North Forsyth 28, Kennesaw Mountain 21
Kennesaw Mountain understands that there will be growing pains after graduating close to 40 seniors from last year’s team that won four of its first five games to begin the season.
As the Mustangs continue to grow and make improvement every week, they have taken some lumps along the way. The latest came in a 38-0 setback to Cherokee.
The Mustangs, who are still looking for their first victory of the season, are gearing up for their next challenge, which will be at North Forsyth tonight.
Second-year coach Caleb Carmean is patient with his squad.
“What I’m seeing is that they are playing with great effort,” Carmean said. “They have the ‘want to’ but it’s a matter of getting that consistency that we are striving for.”
Carmean said the defense is still a work in progress for Kennesaw Mountain, but the offense has shown growth, especially the offensive line, which brings back four experienced players from last year. Kennesaw Mountain’s running game is also taking a step in the right direction behind T.J. Jenkins. While Jenkins is looking for his first touchdown, he already has more than 200 yards for the season and averages 5.3 yards a carry.
Now the Mustangs are about to find out how well they match up against the Raiders, who possess size on both offensive and defensive lines.
“They are big up front, and defensively, they do a great job running to the football,” Carmean said. “The offensive line and defensive line will be a challenge but we’re excited and the kids are excited about the opportunity.”
The Mustangs have yet to qualify for the season since playing their first full varsity schedule in 2001. It appeared that they had a shot a year ago with the skill players they had on offense but they couldn’t match up well against their Region 3AAAAAAA the latter half of the season.
