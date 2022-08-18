Game: Kennesaw Mountain (0-0) vs. Cass (0-0), 5:30 p.m. (at Barron Stadium, Rome)
Last year: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Kennesaw Mountain 28, Cass 7
No one is going to be sleeping on Kennesaw Mountain anymore.
Just three years ago, the Mustangs were forced to start from scratch and did not win a game during the 2019 campaign. Since then, they made the state playoffs for the first time in its 20-year history two years ago. They made more history in 2021 by winning their first region title and their first home playoff game.
With 30 seniors on the roster this season, Kennesaw Mountain looks to build on last season.
That’s the main reason why coach Caleb Carmean says the team needs to play with an edge this season.
“For us, the edge is the toughness that we play with, the toughness that we play with,” Carmean said. “At the end of the day, we want to be the most competitive team out there. For us, the edge means want to do whatever it takes to find a way.”
Finding that edge begins tonight as the Mustangs kick off the season against Cass at Rome’s Barron Stadium. It also marks the first time Kennesaw Mountain will partake in the Corky Kell Classic.
The Colonels come into the game off its first playoff appearance in 15 years. They are used to facing high-powered offenses after playing in the same region with Cartersville, Calhoun and Blessed Trinity the last two years, so seeing the Mustangs will not seem like something new.
“It means a lot to us,” Carmean said. It’s a great opportunity for Kennesaw Mountain to be on the big stage, and we’re excited about it.”
One of the seasons bigger challenges is Kennesaw Mountain returning to the state’s highest classification. The Mustangs are now competing in Region 5AAAAAAA with state title contenders Walton and North Cobb. In order to make the postseason for a third straight year, Carmean said everyone will have to “be on the same page” every week.
Success this year offensively will hinge on its experienced offensive line, which is led by returning starters Connor Lew, Ben Smith and Dylan Moorehead along with Andrew Smith, Henry Marcum and tight end Earl Kyle.
The Mustangs’ offensive skill players will also be key.
Four-year starting quarterback Cayman Prangley also returns after throwing for 1,882 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. His top receiver Jailen Taylor (700 yards, 10 touchdowns) is also back, and they have added three-star receiver Cayden Lee to the mix. Lee transferred in after being one of the main targets at Westlake the last two seasons.
