Game: Sprayberry (1-0, 1-0) at Kennesaw Mountain (3-0, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Sprayberry 51, Kennesaw Mountain 20
All-time series: Kennesaw Mountain leads 7-6
Prediction: Kennesaw Mountain 20, Sprayberry 17
Kennesaw Mountain is cherishing the moment.
Never in program history have the Mustangs started a season with a three-game winning streak, the latest victory coming on a 22-21 upset over reigning Region 6AAAAAA champion Allatoona. During non-region play, they appeared to be in control, beating East Paulding and Discovery, respectively.
“We have a really good group of juniors and seniors who are doing a great job in leading this team,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. “They’ve been doing a great job staying focused. That’s the biggest thing. Without a doubt, it’s the upperclassmen.”
At the same time, the team has also realized it has seven more games to play. They are among a pool of at least five teams capable of winning the region championship.
Sprayberry is one of the five and Kennesaw Mountain will be hosting the Yellow Jackets on Friday.
Sprayberry had COVID-19 issues during the first two weeks of the season and were unable to play. Last Friday, when they opened the season against Wheeler, there did not appear any rust as they shutout Wheeler 33-0 at home behind 266 yards and four touchdowns from running back Isaiah Abbey.
“They beat us last year, they have the upper hand,” Carmean said. “We have to come out and be ready to play four full quarters. We have to be ready to go in all three phases of the game.”
This season, it is the Mustangs who appear to have the upper hand. A young and inexperienced team two years ago when they finished 0-10, the growth and hard work is paying off as they qualified for the state playoffs for the first time in program history last season.
Caymen Prangley is in his third season as Kennesaw Mountain’s starting quarterback, and his performance and decision-making helped the Mustangs preserve their win over Allatoona.
He was 7-for-12 for 131 yards and two touchdowns, highlighted by a 56-yard pass to Savion Riley that ended up being the game-winner. They also have a solid duo in the backfield behind Jah Welch and Bryan Simpkins.
A victory on Friday would give Kennesaw Mountain a big leg up in the region standings with wins over two of the playoff teams from a year ago. It would also earn the Mustangs only the second four game winning streak in program history and first since the 2001 season when they went 7-3 in the program’s second season and had a five-game win streak while playing a non-region schedule
While Sprayberry looked impressive in its debut, it still young and unproven in many positions, including quarterback. Kemari Nix, who has replaced Kyle Brown as quarterback, was 8-for-12 for 86 yards and a touchdown.
Sprayberry’s defense gave up just 128 yards in the shutout behind 18 tackles from linebacker Patrick Jones and three pass breakups from Isaiah McGarity. But it is expecting Kennesaw Mountain to be a much improved team than the one it beat handily a year ago.
“They have a lot of experience back and have big play capability,” Sprayberry coach Brett Vavra said. “It will be challenge for us to slow them down offensively.”
Like Kennesaw Mountain, the Yellow Jackets can take a big step toward securing one of the region’s four playoff spots with a win in its first game of a three-game road trip that will take them to Osborne and Lassiter before playing three of its last four at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.