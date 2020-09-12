LAWRENCEVILLE -- After being shut out in last week's season opener, Discovery had a much better night offensively in its home opener against Kennesaw Mountain.
Quarterback Rashad Ray ran for two touchdowns and threw for another score as the Titans took a lead after a back-and-forth first half and held on for a 27-22 win Friday at Discovery Community Stadium.
Devin Martin hauled in a scoring strike from Ray, while Richard Seay added a touchdown run as Discovery bounced back from a 21-0 loss at Central Gwinnett last week.
“The biggest takeaway is that we got better from last week,” Titans coach Efrem Hill said. “That's what I preached to the guys all week. We need to make sure we're better than the week before. So us being able to score is great.
“We did make too many mistakes. We put the ball on the ground a couple of times, and we've got to tighten up some things on defense. But Kennesaw Mountain played hard. They forced some of those mistakes, but our guys held on.
Ray's 50-yard TD run was part of a big first half the ended with Discovery leading 20-15, a lead that became 27-15 in the second half before Kennesaw Mountain (0-2) tried to rally.
A touchdown and 2-point conversion brought the Mustangs to within 27-22 with about a minute to play, but the Titans recovered the ensuing onside kick and were able to run out the clock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.