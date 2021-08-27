KENNESAW -- An unexpected hour-long delay often can spoil momentum.
For Kennesaw Mountain, a prolonged delay for lightning in the area did nothing to stop the Mustangs as they rolled to a 41-12 win over Discovery on Friday at Cobb EMC/Mustang Stadium.
Kennesaw Mountain (2-0) led 21-0 before the delay and added a punt block touchdown midway through the second quarter before scoring the first two touchdowns in the second half of the rout.
“It’s just tough to refocus and come back out here and have two halftimes, but I thought our kids responded really well,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said.
Kennesaw Mountain quarterback Caymon Prangley threw a 51-yard completion to Savion Riley to start the game before Jah Welch ran in a 9-yard score to get the Mustangs on the board. Prangley then led two more first-quarter touchdown drives before he was removed from the game during the lightning delay after going 2-for-3 for 62 yards.
Sophomore Thomas Harmon took over from there, going 3-for-10 for 36 yards with a 19-yard score to Riley, who finished with six catches for 105 yards.
Welch led the Mustangs with 81 yards on seven carries with two touchdowns, while Bryan Simpkins ran for 61 yards on 15 carries.
“I just try to move forward, not go backward. That’s what I learned from last year,” Welch said. “I remember when we had a 0-10 season (in 2019). This year, my senior year, I’m going to give it all I’ve got.”
Freshman Chance Arthur blocked the second-quarter punt for the Mustangs before sophomore Hayden McDougal recovered the ball in the end zone. Ethan Voltaire blocked the second punt for Kennesaw Mountain.
“You’ve got to play all three phases,” Carmean said. “I think special teams did a great job. When you block kicks, you have a lot of success.”
Discovery (0-2), which beat the Mustangs last season in Lawrenceville, was led by Jacob Davis’ 158 yards on 28 carries with a touchdown.
After picking up a pair of non-region wins, Kennesaw Mountain will head to Allatoona next week to open Region 6AAAAAA play.
“They are region champs for a reason,” Carmean said. “Our kids are playing OK, but there’s a lot we have to fix between now and next Friday.”
