AUSTELL -- Cayman Prangley completed 14 of 21 passes for 195 yards and four touchdowns in the first half and led Kennesaw Mountain to a 60-6 victory over South Cobb at Clay Stadium on Friday.
Prangley, who threw scoring passes of 12-, 20-, 7- and 53-yards to four different receivers, also ran for a 1-yard scoring run to cap the Mustangs' 15-play, 73-yard touchdown drive on their opening possession.
The win lifted Kennesaw Mountain to 5-0 on the season and avenged last year's lone regular season blemish when the Eagles upset the then-fourth-ranked Mustangs by a score of 17-15.
"I wouldn't say this was a revenge game because this is a different team from last year," Prangley said. "We're a really good team when we play our brand of football and that showed (Friday). Our defense, offensive line and receivers played great. This was our last non-region game, and I'm excited to get this win."
Cayden Lee caught five passes for 79 yards and a touchdown, while Early Kyle recorded three receptions for 53 yards and a score. Nalin Scott and Connor Lew also had touchdown catches. Bryan Simpkins led all rushers with 12 carries for 89 yards. TJ Jenkins added eight carries for 47 yards and a touchdown, while Tyson Harmon's 1-yard scoring run put the Mustangs in front 60-6 with 4:40 remaining on the fourth quarter running clock.
"It's good to be 5-0, but in the grand scheme of things it means nothing," Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. "Now, we're heading into region play when it matters and we're looking to go 1-0 starting our next time out."
Kennesaw Mountain converted four of South Cobb's five turnovers into points, including Ethan Voltaire's 2-yard fumble return for a score and David Attaochu's 7-yard interception return. Attaochu also had two sacks. Mykah McNeil had a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown called back following a block in the back penalty. Hayden McDougal and Zier Green each had fumble recoveries as well.
"Our guys played well in all three phases of the game," Carmean added. "They came ready to play. Our guys were focused. They started fast and they played fast, which is what we wanted to see (Friday)."
Kennesaw Mountain dominated the first half and led 40-6 at halftime. South Cobb had 53 total offensive yards in the first half compared to 236 for the Mustangs.
Javon Richardson, who completed 7 of 15 passes for 79 yards, scored on a 5-yard run to cap South Cobb's lone scoring drive that trimmed the Eagles' deficit to 20-6 with 10:58 in the second period.
Ethan Foma had four receptions for 53 yards to pace the Eagles (0-5).
"We made some critical errors, and a talented team like Kennesaw Mountain capitalized on them," South Cobb coach Thomas Hanson said. "I thought we'd have to play a perfect game and we didn't do that (Friday). It hurts, but we'll be a better team for it moving forward."
