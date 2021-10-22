KENNESAW -- Holding a one-point lead in the final seconds of the first half, Kennesaw Mountain had one more shot to get some distance.
Quarterback Cayman Prangley dropped back, calmly threw a fourth-down pass across the middle and found Ryan Forehand in stride for a 42-yard touchdown with just 11 seconds left.
After a slow start, Kennesaw Mountain then broke the game open with three third-quarter touchdowns, on its way to a 36-6 win over Wheeler in on Friday a Region 6AAAAAA matchup at Cobb EMC/Mustang Stadium.
“We trust our guys (on fourth down), and I tell our guys all the time, ‘I’m going to bet on you,’” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. “On those gotta-have-'em situations, I’m going to let our guys do what they have to do.”
The win clinched Kennesaw Mountain (8-1, 6-1) the first home playoff game in team history. The Mustangs will have a bye before finishing the regular season Nov. 5 at Osborne in a game that would clinch the program's first region title, barring an upset.
Carmean said that last year, his team’s senior goal was to make the playoffs. This year, it was to host a playoff game.
“It’s awesome,” junior offensive lineman Connor Lew said. “From where we were two years ago -- 0-10 -- and just for everything to come together now, and now we’re hosting a playoff game, it’s special.”
Prangley went 6-for-13 for 231 yards and four touchdowns, throwing touchdowns on his final three passes of the game. Forehand scored touchdowns on both of his catches for 55 yards in the first half.
Prangley also hit senior Savion Riley for a 31-yard third-quarter score that also came on a fourth down.
“That just shows how competitive we are,” Lew said. “We could have easily punted the ball, but we kept getting after it.”
Prangley later had his longest connection of the game when he found Jailen Taylor for a 96-yard score.
“We’re 8-1, and I’m excited about how (Prangley) is progressing, but it’s just got to continue,” Carmean said. “That fast start, a lot of that falls to the quarterback.”
Kennesaw Mountain’s defense forced Wheeler (1-8, 1-6) into a pair of turnovers in the red zone, including a fumble on the 1-yard line in the game’s final minute.
The Mustangs’ special teams scored their final touchdown of the night when Denis Nechyparenka fell on a loose ball after Wheeler’s snap went over the punter’s head and near the end zone.
“Any time all three phases can come together like that and execute perfectly, it’s going to be a good night,” Lew said. “That’s what happened tonight.”
Wheeler quarterback Jordan McInnis was 11-for-20 for 133 yards and a touchdown through the air, while running for 34 yards on 11 carries. Coryell Dorrough caught that touchdown pass and finished with seven receptions for 84 yards for the Wildcats, who will host South Cobb next week to finish their season.
