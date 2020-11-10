MARIETTA -- Kennesaw Mountain used a big second quarter to propel itself to a convincing 54-10 victory over Wheeler in a Region 6AAAAAA game at Corky Kell Stadium on Monday.
The game was originally scheduled for last Friday, but was rescheduled to allow the Wildcats to complete coronavirus protocols.
After a close first quarter, KMHS (3-5, 3-3) proceeded to outscore Wheeler (2-6, 2-4) 26-0 in the second period to pull away for the win.
It was a strong performance for the Mustangs on both sides of the ball, gaining 481 yards of total offense, while forcing five turnovers -- three fumbles and two interceptions.
“I thought offense, defense and special teams all played well,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. “It was a weird night as far as playing on a Monday. There was a lot of adversity and I thought our kids handled that well. I was proud of the way they started and they were able to finish the game.”
Cayman Prangley completed 8-of-9 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another score, while Jailen Taylor caught three passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns and TJ Jenkins rushed for 162 yards on 22 carries and two touchdown to lead Kennesaw Mountain.
Leading 7-3, Kennesaw Mountain wasted no time to begin pulling away as Prangley threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Hill on the first play of the second quarter to increase the Mustangs lead to 13-3.
The Mustangs recovered a Wheeler fumble at the Wildcat 20 on the next series and they scored four plays later on a 10-yard run by Jenkins with 8:49 left in the half to make it 20-3.
After forcing Wheeler to punt on the next series, Kennesaw Mountain scored again when Prangley launched a 78-yard scoring strike to Taylor to boost the lead to 26-3 with 6:53 left in the first half.
Wheeler fumbled again on the ensuing kickoff and Kennesaw Mountain recovered. The Mustangs proceeded to go on a 12-play drive that concluded with Prangley’s score on a 1-yard quarterback keeper to give them a 33-3 lead at halftime.
Kennesaw Mountain would score twice in the third quarter -- on a 28-yard pass from Prangley to Taylor on the first series of the second half and a 4-yard run by Jah Welch with 3:31 to go on the first play of the drive after the Mustangs recovered another Wheeler fumble to make it 47-10.
It was hard to see Kennesaw Mountain's scoring outburst coming early in the first quarter.
Wheeler drove the ball to the Kennesaw Mountain 33-yard line on the first offensive series of the game, but the drive ended when Isaiah McGarity intercepted an Alex Stack pass and returned it to the Mustangs' 29 with 9:15 remaining in the first quarter.
Kennesaw Mountain capitalized six plays later when Jenkins rumbled into the end zone on a 4-yard run to give the Mustangs a 7-0 lead.
Wheeler came back on the next possession with a 30-yard field goal by Zach Atkins with 3:50 left in the first quarter to cut the Mustang advantage to 7-3.
