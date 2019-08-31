KENNESAW — Christian Rowe rushed for a game-high 184 yards on 17 carries, and Paulding County beat Kennesaw Mountain 48-13 on Friday.
Smael Mondon added 138 yards on 10 carries for the Patriots (1-1), including a 77-yard score on the game’s first play from scrimmage.
“Paulding can really run the ball,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. “They’ve got a few guys that can take it to the house. Unfortunately, we started slow on defense, and we can’t be a team that starts slow. We’re replacing 10 starters on defense, and that’s not a position we can put ourselves in.”
The Patriots, led by former McEachern assistant Van Spence, got into the win column after losing its season-opening rivalry game against North Paulding.
Kennesaw Mountain (0-1) got on the board in the second quarter when quarterback Luke Staggs found Xavier Rogers for a 5-yard passing touchdown, cutting the Paulding County lead to 13-7 with 9:38 left until halfitme.
Staggs again connected for a score with one of his receivers — this time to Jailen Taylor — with 28 seconds remaining before the intermission, but Kennesaw Mountain still found istelf trailing 27-13.
Staggs finished 14-for-31 passing for 96 yards and two scores.
“The scoreboard didn’t really reflect our effort,” Carmean said. “None of our problems tonight were about effort or dedication.”
Paulding County set the tone for the rest of the game when it scored midway through the third quarter, this time on another long run when Rowe dashed 53 yards down the left sideline for a 34-13 lead.
Rowe added another 13-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, and then the scoring was capped by a 2-yard dive from Paulding County’s Syncere Johnson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.