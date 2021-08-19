Game: Kennesaw Mountain (0-0) at East Paulding (0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: East Paulding 28, Kennesaw Mountain 21
All-time series: Series tied 1-1
Prediction: Kennesaw Mountain 17, East Paulding 10
Coming off its first state playoff appearance in school history, Kennesaw Mountain certainly has plenty of momentum on its side heading into the season opener at East Paulding.
The Mustangs (4-5) were able to secure the No. 4 seed from Region 6AAAAAA to earn a spot in the Class AAAAAA playoffs, where they lost a narrow 35-34 decision to River Ridge in the first round.
While coach Caleb Carmean and his team are still feeling the excitement of last year’s postseason run, he adds this season is now the main focus for his squad.
“The goal for last year’s team was to do something that has never been done here and that is to make the state playoffs, which was a great accomplishment for last year’s team. But the way we look at it is, that was last year’s team. This team has to create its own identity and achieve its own goals. It was an exciting time last year and it was a great time for our program. But, at the end of the day, we have to find a way to create our own identity this year.”
For Carmean, the Mustangs are well on their way to creating that new identity and continuing the success of 2020.
“Our kids have done really well,” Carmean said. “I’m really pleased with the effort, energy and attitude in practice. I think, moving forward, because we played so many youhg kids the last two years, have started to develop that leadership and learning how to practice, so it’s been good.”
The Mustangs will be led by senior running back Jah Welsh and junior quarterback Cayman Prangley on offense, while senior defensive end Justin Ested and senior defensive back Denis Nechyparenka will spearhead the defense.
They will open the season against an East Paulding team, coached by former Sprayberry coach Billy Shackelford, that traditionally is a perennial state playoff contender.
The Raiders went 6-4 last year, but barely missed qualifying for the postseason in Region 5AAAAAA.
“They have a lot of pieces,” Carmean said. “They came over here and beat us last year (28-21), They’re a tough team. Offensively and defensively, they throw a lot at you. They have a running back who can change the game by himself. So it’s going to be a tough challenge.”
