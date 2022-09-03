DALLAS -- Kennesaw Mountain overcame a 392-yard rushing performance from North Paulding running back Jaylen Poe to come from behind and defeat the Wolfpack 37-36 in a non-region game Friday.
Trailing 36-27 late in the fourth quarter, the Mustangs (3-0) scored the final 10 points of the game, including a 25-yard field goal by Ty Roldan with 19 seconds left in the game to clinch the win.
“We’ve talked the whole year about playing with an edge,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. “In order to win these close games, you’ve got to have an edge, and I’m proud of these guys in all three phases. When it mattered, they stepped up and they played with an edge.”
Kennesaw Mountain was able to pull out the victory despite an epic performance from Poe, who gained 392 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries as he helped North Paulding (2-1) gain 423 yards on the ground and 532 yards of total offense.
“They came out with a great game plan,” Carmean said. “They did a good job of holding the ball and making plays, but at the end of the day, we needed our defense to make a stop when it mattered, and they did that.”
Kennesaw Mountain got a big performance from quarterback Cayman Prangley, who completed 24-for-42 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 90 yards and a score on 14 carries.
Wide receivers Jailen Taylor and Cayden Lee also came up big for the Mustangs, with Taylor catching 10 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown, and Lee coming up with nine receptions for 122 yards and two scores.
“All of our playmakers do what we ask them to do all week -- make plays,” Carmean said. “At the end of the day, I feel like our skill guys can go toe to toe with anybody in the country. Our O-line did a phenomenal job tonight. Cayden and Jailen are dynamic and electric, and when the ball gets in their hands, great things happen and we saw that tonight.”
Prangley and Lee connected on Kennesaw Mountain’s first two scores of the game in the first quarter, with Prangley throwing a 33-yard touchdown pass to Lee with 7:43 remaining and connecting again on a 17-yard scoring strike with 1:29 to go to give the Mustangs a 14-0 lead.
The second quarter belonged to Poe as the North Paulding senior running back scored on a 10-yard run with 11:06 remaining in the first half, then exploded for scoring runs of 63 yards with 5:18 left and 58 yards at the 5:20 mark to put the Wolfpack in front 21-14.
But Kennesaw Mountain evened the score towards the end of the first half when Prangley threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Taylor with 2:44 to go to tie it up at 21-all.
North Paulding regained the advantage early in the third quarter on a safety with 8:47 remaining and a 54-yard touchdown run by Poe with 6:24 left to make it 30-21.
A 27-yard field goal by Roldan with 1:41 left in the third quarter helped Kennesaw Mountain cut its deficit to 30-24, but an 18-yard touchdown run on a quarterback-keeper by Boone Anderson with 9:47 to go in the game pushed the North Paulding lead back up to 36-27 following a missed extra point.
Kennesaw Mountain then went on a 12-play, 80-yard drive on the next series, with Prangley scoring on a 6-yard run at the end to cut the Mustangs’ deficit to 36-34 with 3:04 left.
It was Poe who provided Kennesaw Mountain with its opportunity to win the game as he fumbled the ball on the next series, with the Mustangs recovering it at their own 37 with 1:10 remaining, leading to Roldan’s game-winning 25-yard field goal with 19 seconds left.
