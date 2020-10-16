MARIETTA — Some time had passed since the last time Kennesaw Mountain won a game, but the losing streak ended Friday night in a 35-6 victory against Lassiter at Frank Fillmann Stadium.
In a bit of symmetry, the Mustangs’ last victory before Friday was a 45-28 victory against the Trojans on Sept. 21, 2018 — a span of 19 games.
“It feels good. These kids have worked really, really hard, and they have earned this,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. “I am just excited because of how hard they have worked to get to this point. We have to build on this. This can’t be the highest point of our season. That has to be the expectation if we want to change the culture. How we want to change it, the expectation has to be to win games.”
Cayman Prangley and TJ Jenkins wasted no time in putting points on the board as Prangley connected with Jenkins on a wheel route, en route to a 34-yard touchdown through the air on the Mustangs’ first offensive play from scrimmage.
“We have two kids in Cayman and TJ who are finally starting to come on and understanding that next step in the process,” Carmean said. “It was a good way to start the game for sure.”
Prangley was 9-for-11 in for 160 yards and three touchdowns, including an 88-yard strike to Jailen Taylor in the third quarter and a 27-yard pass to Evan Duke in the fourth quarter.
Jenkins did not contribute much else through the air, but he did lead all rushers with 111 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.
“TJ is starting to take his game to the next level, and I am excited to see what, with continued work, what he becomes,” Carmean said.
Jenkins rushed in from 8 yards out on Kennesaw Mountain’s second drive of the game and raced 33 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to push the Mustangs’ lead to 28-0. Prangley added 55 rushing yards on 14 carries.
Kennesaw Mountain (1-4, 1-2 Region 6AAAAAA) seemed to have the answer defensively for Lassiter’s triple option rushing attack. The Trojans gained a mere 46 yards rushing and 145 yards of total offense.
“Defensively, the coaches and the players did a great job in preparation and getting ready this week,” Carmean said. “Lassiter running the triple option is tough. You have to be on top of the details, and our kids did a good job playing assignment football.
Lassiter (1-4, 1-2) broke the goose egg on its final drive of the game when Braydon Lind came in at quarterback and threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Dixon Noland with 1:10 left to play.
The Trojans had only four other plays that gained more than 7 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.