One of Cobb County's favorite sons is going about to hang up his microphone.
Ken Rodriguez, the sports director at Atlanta's Fox 5, announced his retirement and thanked his viewers and colleagues during the 6 p.m. news on Monday. His last day on the job will be June 23, which will be followed by an extended engagement as a grandparent.
Following the broadcast, he posted a more detailed announcement on his Facebook page.
"Dear friends! I want to take a moment to thank you all for your love and support over the years. Your notes have meant more to me than you know," he wrote. "In case you’re wondering — yes, THIS IS A RETIREMENT ANNOUNCEMENT! After nearly three decades at FOX 5, I am moving on to the next phase of my life. Grandfatherhood, neglected hobbies and an intimidating honey-do list await me! (Hopefully some golf too!)."
Rodriguez, a two-time all-region tight end, graduated from McEachern in 1979. He played one season at Furman University before turning his attention to broadcasting. He joined Fox 5 in the mid-90s and quickly made the sports broadcasts his own, including the development of "High 5 Sports -- In Your Face," the high school brand that took on a life of its own.
A big part of that was the chaotic, off the cuff, high school football highlight show he would do every Friday night during the season. Whether it was Kennesaw Mountain, Mountain View, Grayson, Marietta or McEachern, each highlight was done with the same level of enthusiasm week in and week out, year in and year out -- with maybe a slight extra nod to his Indians.
Now, after nearly 40 years in front of the camera, it's time to take a step back and do other things.
"As you may imagine, I am overwhelmed with memories and emotions of my time working in my hometown. It is a dream come true!" he wrote. "Most of all, I am grateful for the connection I have felt with all of you. You all have really made an impression on me! I hope my friends and colleagues at FOX 5 will have me back from time to time, so this is not a goodbye."
