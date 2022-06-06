After three decades as an educator, coach and administrator, Kell athletic director Richard Norman is retiring.
“It’s been 30 years, and I just felt like it was a good time,” Norman said. “Just like moving from the assistant head football coaching position here to administration, it felt right. Now, it feels right again at this time in my career.”
Norman spent time as a coach at Sequoyah, Milton and Etowah before coming to Kell in 2006. After 12 years as an assistant coach for the Longhorns, he moved into his current position as athletic director in 2018.
Norman said many of the athletic program’s recent milestones are some of his fondest, including the football team winning four region championships, reaching the final four in boys basketball in 2020 and 2021 and winning the state boys track championship in 2012.
However, he said he is most proud of the relationships he’s built at Kell.
“The biggest accomplishment is working with all the student athletes that I’ve had here at Kell,” Norman said. “It’s been a real honor, and just the pleasure of being part of the Kell community. As currently the smallest school in Cobb County we still have that community feel and that’s what’s so special about this place.”
Norman was involved in selecting his successor as athletic director, who is set to be announced when the new contracts come out later this summer. However, Norman says he’ll still be around the school in the future.
“It’s not goodbye. I’m still going to be a big supporter of the program and any time they would need me I would be here,” Norman said. “I’ll take a few months off and then come back and get back into Cobb County with the retirement plan. I’m still looking forward to doing that, because I’m not ready to completely give up yet.”
