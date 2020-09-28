Kell wide receiver Jaylon Brown will be heading to the state of Pennsylvania to play his college football, but he will continue to have an effect on many of the teams down South.
Brown committed to play for Robert Morris University over the weekend.
“First of all, I would like to thank God for blessing me with everything he has done for me, and for giving me the ability to play the game that I love,” Brown said on Twitter. “Secondly, I would like to thank my family for always supporting me and helping me to get where I am today. I would also like to thank all of my coaches for helping me become a better athlete as well as a better person.
“After all this being said, I am proud to say that I have committed to continue my academic and athletic career at Robert Morris University. Go Colonials!”
By joining the Colonials, the 6-1, 170-pound Brown will have the opportunity to make an impact on the Big South Conference, including hometown Kennesaw State, which Robert Morris will be joining beginning with the 2021 season.
He selected the Colonials over many other Football Championship Subdivision programs including Kennesaw State, North Alabama, Lehigh, Bryant, Eastern Kentucky and others.
Last season, Brown finished fifth in Cobb County with 45 receptions for 746 yards and five touchdowns. So far this year, he has caught 15 passes for 216 yards and two touchdowns.
Brown becomes the second member of the Longhorns to commit to Robert Morris this year. He will join his quarterback Corbin LaFrance, who made his announcement at the end of July.
