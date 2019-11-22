CLARKSTON — After trailing 7-3 early in the second quarter, Allatoona outscored Stephenson 20-6 the rest of the way en route to a 23-13 victory in the second round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs Friday.
Allatoona (9-2-1) advanced to the quarterfinals for the second time in three years and will host Coffee next week.
“This was a great team win,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “Stephenson is a very tough, physical football team. This is a big win for us, and it’s big for the senior class. One of our goals this season was to be playing on Thanksgiving weekend and that’s what we’re doing. Now, we just have to keep it going.”
Alex Wilson paced the Allatoona ground game with 118 yards. Dante Marshall had two rushing touchdowns and completed 6 of 10 passes for 108 yards. Asante Das finished with two catches for 66 yards.
“Our offense moved the ball well (Friday),” Varner said. “They really kept the pressure on Stephenson to answer.”
Allatoona forced a three-and-out on the opening drive of the second half and took over on the Stephenson 48. Jude Kelley capped an 11-play, 6-minute drive with a 20-yard field goal for a 16-7 lead.
The field goal was the third of three on the evening for Kelley, who also converted from 31 and 47-yards in the second quarter.
“(Kelley’s) a big weapon for us,” Varner said. “He’s probably one of the best kickers in the state, and we’re really lucky to have him. I know I’ll probably never have another guy like him. I’m surprised he doesn’t have college coaches banging down his door because he’s that good.”
Jonathan West recovered a Stephenson fumble on the Jaguars ensuing possession, and the Buccaneers added to their lead behind Marshall’s 1-yard scoring run.
Stephenson found new life midway through the fourth quarter after picking up a blocked punt in Allatoona territory, but Brett Blomquist denied the Jaguars a scoring opportunity after recording an interception two plays into the possession.
A late 86-yard touchdown run for Deondre Jackson with 25 seconds left in the game proved to be too little, too late for Stephenson, which failed to recover the onside kick, allowing Allatoona to run out the clock.
Jackson finished with 111 yards. Prior to Jackson’s 86-yard run, the Allatoona defense held the Jaquars to 32 rushing and 127 total yards. Stephenson finished with 213.
“Our defense played lights out (Friday),” Varner said. “I’m really proud of those guys. To contain that offense the way that they did, they did a phenomenal job.”
Allatoona started its final drive of the first half after getting excellent field position at the Jaguars’ 48 with 1:54 on the clock. A 15-yard targeting penalty put Allatoona in the red zone, and Jay Ellison’s 14-yard run set up Marshall with first-and-goal from the 2 where he would run in for the score and the 13-7 halftime margin.
