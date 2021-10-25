On the strength of three outstanding fourth-quarter kickoffs on Saturday at Virginia – including two successful onside kicks in the final 80 seconds of the game – Georgia Tech kicker Jude Kelley has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Specialist of the Week.
The former Allatoona High School standout perfectly executed a pair of onside kicks – one with 1:16 remaining in the game and one with 20 seconds to go – that helped the Yellow Jackets nearly erase a 21-point deficit in the final four minutes of their 48-40 defeat at UVA.
Thanks in large part to the successful onside kicks, Georgia Tech was able to rally from a 48-27 deficit with 3:50 remaining in the game to cut it 48-40 and had the ball at the UVA 31-yard line as time expired.
Earlier in the fourth quarter, Kelley also executed a perfectly placed sky kick that pinned the Cavaliers at their own 4-yard line.
For his career, Kelley is now 5-for-5 on onside kick attempts, including 3-for-3 this season. Last month at Clemson, his successful onside kick attempt with 1:19 to go in the game set up a potential game-tying drive that came up just inches short in a narrow 14-8 defeat.
Kelley also executed successful onside kicks last season against Boston College and Notre Dame.
The ACC Player of the Week recognition is the first of Kelley’s career.
