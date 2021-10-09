MARIETTA — Julius Smith’s interception late in the third quarter turned the momentum in Kell’s favor and allowed the Longhorns to escape with a 26-0 victory over Osborne on Friday.
“That was huge,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “It just gave our team a lift it needed right then, so it was huge.”
After the interception, Kell (3-3, 2-2 Region 6AAAAAA) went on to score 20 points in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Davion Hamption had touchdown runs of 19 and 69 yards, and TJ Felix ran the ball in for a 2-yard score for the Longhorns’ final touchdown.
“I was impressed with their willingness to compete and their competitive spirit,” Sloan said. “This team will play, and they will play hard and keep competing until the last whistle, and I was really proud of that.”
Hampton led Kell with 131 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He was also 7-for-12 passing for 87 yards.
“He did some great things with his legs, we know he does that really well,” Sloan said. “We have to continue to develop him as a passer, but I am proud. He never quit, he kept competing. He knows he missed some things, he knows there are some things he can do better, but he did not let that get him down.”
Osborne (1-4, 0-3) was held scoreless for the second straight week, but its defense came up big with two interceptions and four red zone stops. It was the main reason Kell led only 6-0 heading to the final quarter.
“(Our defense) just played really hard,” coach Luqman Salam said. “Our kids are fighting and competing. That is what we are asking them to do, and that’s what we are getting out of them.”
Quarterback Edward Burr went 11-for-15 for 116 yards passing. Wayne Dillion led the Cardinals with 64-yards receiving.
“It is always hard when things don’t go right,” Salam said. “We had four red zone stops, that is hard to get in football, and that just means that the kids are competing and that they are with you. I thought our attitude was great, and I thought we competed until the end, we just got tired. So, I am pleased with that. We are just going to keep chopping at this thing and getting better one day at a time.”
The teams went back-and-forth in the first half, until Kell recovered an Osborne fumble in the second quarter, setting them up at the Cardinals’ 1-yard line. Hampton ran the ball in for the score, and the Longhorns went up 6-0.
Ian Williams came up big for the Cardinals in the third quarter when he picked off Hampton at the 15. The Cardinals were unable to capitalize on the turnover when Smith intercepted Burr, setting up Kell at Osborne’s 25.
