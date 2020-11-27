MARIETTA -- Phillip Michael Collins rushed for 176 yards and three touchdowns on 38 carries, and Cambridge upset Kell 36-14 on Friday night in the first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs at Cobb EMC/Corky Kell Stadium Friday night.
Cambridge (6-5), which won a playoff game for the first time in its nine-year history, will travel to Buford next week.
Kell finished the season at 6-4.
Trailing 20-0 midway through the third quarter, Kell needed any type of spark and worked to get it
That spark was generated by Charles McCartherens’ one-handed interception and return to the Cambridge 2-yard line. Although a penalty forced the Longhorns to start the drive from the Bears’ 40, Kell needed only two plays to finally get on the scoreboard as Corbin LaFrance connected with Jamal Hill on a 13-yard pass to cut the lead to 20-7.
After the defense forced a three-and-out, LaFrance and Hill hooked up again — this time on a 26-yard pass — bringing the Longhorns to within 20-14 late in the third quarter, with plenty of time and momentum to complete the improbable comeback.
Unfortunately for Kell, the comeback was not meant to be as Cambridge scored touchdowns on its next 2 possessions to take a 34-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.
Collins scored on runs of 24 and 5 yards. The Bears also sacked LaFrance in the end zone for a safety late in the game to cap off a solid defensive effort for Cambridge.
“(We) played hard to the end,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “We've got to do a better job coaching and do a better job playing and playing to our assignments. This team always plays hard. They play hard with great effort. We just didn’t quite do our job enough tonight to get the job done.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Cambridge dominated the second quarter as it took a 14-0 lead into halftime. The Bears capped off a 12-play, 97-yard drive with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Zach Harris to Cade Ellington to go ahead 7-0 early in with 10:55 left in the second quarter.
Harris also hooked up with Hayden Gardella on a 16-yard touchdown pass right before halftime.
Collins’ 2-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter gave Cambridge a 20-0 lead.
Although the season ended in disappointing fashion, it was still a season for Kell to be proud about. The Longhorns reached the postseason for the 13th consecutive season, despite dealing with various injuries and COVID-19 issues throughout the season.
“We’ve had a rash of injuries,” Solan said. “We’ve had COVID situations that you have to deal with deal with daily. Just being here is an accomplishment. I know they don’t feel like that right now, but, 20 years from now, they’ll look back on it as for what it is. That’s what I’ll remember about it.”
With so many young players on the field getting valuable experience -- especially on the defensive line and secondary -- Sloan said he was excited for next season.
“We had a lot of 10th-graders on the field there, especially in the second half,” Sloan said. “We’re excited about our future. We just have to continue to grow and build.”
