MARIETTA — Justice Haynes rushed for three touchdowns and more than 200 yards, while quarterback CJ French was a perfect 6-for-6 for 230 yards and three touchdowns in Blessed Trinity’s 54-32 win over Kell on Friday at Cobb EMC/Corky Kell Stadium.
The Longhorns had no answer for the three-time defending Class AAAA state champion.
“At times, we showed we could compete,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said, “but it’s about doing your job every single play. When you don’t do that, a good football team like that will beat you, and that’s what we found out tonight.”
Blessed Trinity (3-0) and Kell (1-2) scheduled the game after both teams lost games due to the coronavirus.
“They have a good football team, and we had a hard time keeping them out of the end zone,” Blessed Trinity coach Tim McFarlin said. “I don’t know if we can count on scoring 54 every night.”
The Titans scored on their first offensive play as French dropped back and lofted a perfect pass to a streaking Brendan Hunt for a 60-yard score.
Kell sophomore David Mbadinga answered with a 60-yard run of his own, but he missed the second half with a sprained left ankle. Quarterback Davion Hampton, starting for an injured Corbin LaFrance, finished the drive by rolling to his left and throwing across his body to Jamal Hill for a 8-yard touchdown.
The 7-all tie did not stay that way for long.
Blessed Trinity’s next 15 offensive plays were all handoffs to Haynes, who ran for 158 yards including touchdown runs of 45 and 63 yards. He capped off scoring in the first half with a 30-yard TD catch from French for a 28-13 score at the break.
“He’s really good, and hat’s off to him, but it’s not just him. They’re really good up front,” said Sloan. “When he gets to your second and third level, it’s a big problem.”
Making his first start, Hampton proved to be a problem for Blessed Trinity. The junior was 22-of-35 for 218 yards and three touchdowns, two of which came within moments of one another as Kell closed the gap to 34-26 at the end of the third quarter.
“He brings an interesting dynamic because of his athleticism. He really ran around and made some plays,” Sloan said of Hampton, who scrambled and ran in a 2-point conversion during the 16-0 run. “He’s a good thrower and still has to develop as a passer, but we really like him and we’re really excited about our future with him.”
The future resembled the past as Haynes carried four times to start the fourth quarter, the last run a touchdown from 7 yards out.
“Haynes is really good,” McFarlin said, “but he’s got a good group of guys up in front of him.”
Blessed Trinity was flagged just four times, but three of the penalties were personal fouls for unsportsmanlike conduct.
“We’re going to have to work on keeping our emotions under control,” McFarlin said. “That’s a lack of discipline, and that falls back on the head coach.
“That will be corrected, or there will be some boys sitting at home next week.”
Kell is off next week, and Sloan hopes to return for region play with a healthy team, especially after being forced to use his third center in the second half.
“We wanted to play a really good football team because we need to know what championship-level football is like,” Sloan said. “I think we got that tonight. Now, it’s time to learn from it.”
