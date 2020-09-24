Game: Kell (1-1) at Blessed Trinity (1-0) , 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Kell 24, Blessed Trinity 23
Kell coach Brett Sloan did not want his Longhorns to have multiple weeks off in the first month of the season, but that’s what it looked like when their game against Hillgrove was canceled.
That’s when former Kell defensive coordinator Chuck Goddard stepped in, and an idea was hatched.
“Chuck moved over (to Blessed Trinity),” Sloan said. “He reached out. We were both open and coach (Tim) McFarlin and I worked it out.”
After opening the season with a loss to Walton and a win over Pope, Kell will make the short trip into Roswell to face Blessed Trinity on Friday in a matchup with the three-time defending Class AAA state champion, which moved up to Class AAAA this season.
“We thought it would be a good matchup,” Sloan said. “It’s going to be a good test for us. It will be a great tuneup for the playoffs.”
Last week against Pope, the Longhorns were able to get the running game going with David Mbadinga. The sophomore back gained 114 yards against the Greyhounds and helped open the offense for quarterback Corbin LaFrance and receivers Jaylon Brown and Jamal Hill. The result was 47 points against a region rival.
“With those guys and David, you have to pick your poison,” Sloan said about who the defense tries to take away.
A similar effort will be needed this week as Blessed Trinity has a roster that is sprinkled with Power 5-caliber players.
Junior quarterback J.C. French is a three-star recruit. Senior offensive lineman Ty Furnish is heading to Virginia, and senior linebacker Jackson Hamilton will be heading to Louisville, just to name three.
“Obviously they have good players,” Sloan said. “They are relentless and play with such good energy. They play the same way for four quarters.”
Sloan also said Blessed Trinity doesn’t try to get fancy. The offense lines up and runs inside and right at its opponent.
“You don’t see a lot of teams that line up in the (I-formation) and run ISO any more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.