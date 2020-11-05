Game: Kell (4-2, 4-0) at Allatoona (6-0, 5-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Kell 31, Allatoona 17 (Nov. 15, 2013)
All-time series: Kell leads 1-0
Prediction: Allatoona 27, Kell 21
Allatoona is undefeated and sitting atop of the Region 6AAAAAA standings, but the Buccaneers may have their hands full in their final home game of the regular season.
After slowing down a high-octane Sprayberry offense that likes to run the ball, the Buccaneers will go up against a Kell offense that likes to throw the ball.
Like Sprayberry, the Longhorns are known to score quickly and in bunches. Corbin LaFrance is having a solid season under center and has two big weapons to throw to in Jamal Hill and Jaylon Brown. To balance out, they have David Mbadinga who can be a threat running the ball.
“We don’t want to get in a scoring shootout with Kell,” Allatoona coach Gary Varner said. “That probably won’t be good for us. We want to be well balanced, use our game plan and not worry about the fact that they score a bunch. We want to keep the ball away from them.”
A week ago, it was uncertain the Allatoona defense had been seriously tested. It had given up just 23 points combined in its first five games and Sprayberry came in averaging 53 over its last four. But the Bucs held the Yellow Jackets to only 10 points, and the defense made a statement.
Justin Gilbert’s strip sack and fumble recovery on Sprayberry’s final drive sealed the win for Allatoona.
The Buccaneers also kept Sprayberry standout running back Demarion Owens to under 100 yards limiting him to 89.
Kell beat Kennesaw Mountain 31-27 last week to keep its perfect Region 6AAAAAA record intact, but the Longhorns had to overcome some first-half mistakes to be successful. They can’t afford to turn the ball over against Allatoona’s defense, which specializes in scoring off interceptions and lost fumbles.
“Sometimes, you have to win when you are not at your best, despite a lot of mistakes and turnovers,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “The thing that I’m most proud of was they found a way to get the job done. We won’t be able to play like that (tonight) and do that.”
Kell trailed in the second half against Kennesaw Mountain, which was enjoying a two-game winning streak to get back into playoff contention.
The Longhorns got the lead back on a Mbadinga touchdown and took a two-score lead at 31-19 on a 23-yard touchdown pass from LaFrance to Hill.
A victory over Kell all but sows up a first-round home playoff game for the Bucs and would put them within a game of winning the region title.
A Longhorns victory would put them in first place by a half game. It would give Kell a key tiebreaker for a home playoff game, and put it within reach of a region title.
