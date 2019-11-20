Kell and Walton will get to enjoy breakfast at Mercedes-Benz Stadium next fall.
The Longhorns will face of at 9 a.m. to open the Saturday slate of the Corky Kell Classic.
It will be the first all-Cobb matchup in the Classic since Walton and McEachern faced off in the 2002 and '03 season, and the first time Kell and Walton have met since they were region rivals in 2009.
McEachern, one of the founding participants of the Classic, will play North Gwinnett at 8:45 p.m. in the final game of Saturday's schedule.
Kell, Walton and McEachern have become mainstays in the event.
Kell will be playing for the 11th straight year and is 8-2 in the event it shares its namesake with. Walton is 8-6 all-time, while McEachern -- along with Brookwood, the only teams to play in the event every year of its existence -- is 13-15.
Overall, Cobb teams are 34-31 in the Classic, which began in 1992 as the first football games to take place in the since-demolished Georgia Dome.
This will also be the first time in five years Cobb will not have at least four teams competing. Marietta, which played Classic games as part of its Thursday slate at Rome's Barron Stadium, will not participate in 2020.
The Classic itself is expanding to four days of action.
West Forsyth will host the first two games on Wednesday, Aug. 19, with Carver-Atlanta and Cherokee playing at 5:30 p.m., followed by Mays and West Forsyth at 8:30 p.m.
The following day, the event will shift to Dacula, where Denmark will play Tucker at 5:30 p.m., followed by Archer and Dacula at 8:30 p.m.
On Friday, matchups will return to Rome, where Cedartown will face Carrollton at 5:30 p.m. and Rockmart will face Rome at 8:30 p.m.
The other games at Mercedes-Benz on Saturday will see Brookwood-Collins Hill at 11:45 a.m. and Parkview-Mill Creek at 2:45 p.m. in a pair of all-Gwinnett County matchups, while Alabama powerhouse Hoover will face Lowndes at 5:45 p.m.
In all, seven Gwinnett County teams will compete in the event, while Hoover will marks the first out-of-state team to compete in the Classic.
