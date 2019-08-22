Game: Mays vs Kell, 9:00 a.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday

Last Meeting: Kell 26, Mays 15 (Nov. 22, 2013)

All-time series: Kell leads 1-0

Prediction: Kell 21, Mays 17

Kell will start its quest to unseat Rome at the top of Region 7AAAAA with a Saturday morning game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium as part of the 2019 Corky Kell Classic.

The Longhorns will take on Mays, who made a playoff appearance after a 6-4 regular season that included a 6-2 record inside Region 5AAAAAA. The Raiders season ended with a 20-12 loss in the first round of the playoffs against eventual semifinalist Lanier.

“The first thing that jumps out to you is that they’re extremely athletic and extremely fast,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “Their coaches do a really good job of putting them in a situation where they can use that athleticism and speed. We’ve got our hands full.”

Kell will have to replace some key players from last season’s nine-win team, including quarterback Evan Conley, who threw for 2,202 yards and 30 touchdowns last season. Conley now plays at Louisville and junior Corbin Lafrance will have the tall task of following him.

“I’m excited to see what Corbin does for us at quarterback, I really am,” Sloan said. “He’s got big shoes to fill after losing Evan Conley, but we talk all the time about how he doesn’t have to be Evan, he’s just got to be the best version of Corbin that he can be. If he can do that he’ll be just fine. I’m anxious to see what he does.”

The man who was battling Lafrance for the quarterback job, Jaylon Brown, figures to play at receiver when Lafrance is taking snaps. He had 362 yards receiving and four touchdowns last season. Last seasons’ leading receiver, Cam Ball, also returns after 411 yards and six touchdowns in 2018.

Defensively, Kell returns its leading tackler, Branson Hall. He tallied 110 total tackles last season and figures to fill a leadership void created by Conley’s departure. The Longhorns did lose Justin Talley and his 13 sacks to graduation but return Mikayah Vinson, who intercepted three passes, in the secondary.

Sloan doesn’t expect playing on the grand stage of Mercedes-Benz Stadium to unnerve any of his players. Kell participates in the classic every season. This will be the second year games are held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Sloan believes his team is prepared to make the trip all about football, not sightseeing.

“They’re well versed in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium routine,” Sloan said of his players. “The environment can be intimidating to a high school kid. I don’t think it intimidates our kids. I think that they’re so accustomed to playing in it that it’s just an expectation.”

The schedule does slightly concern Sloan when it comes to the kickoff time. The breakfast contest, labeled the “Biscuits and Gravy” game starts at 9 a.m., which Sloan sees as a bigger challenge than the possibly overwhelming surroundings. Again, however, Kell won’t be facing this challenge for the first time. As the early game in the Corky Kell Classic each season, the returning Longhorns are all well aware of the challenge that awaits them.

“I think the early morning is the biggest thing,” Sloan said. “It really changes the logistics of our routine. We don’t get our usual pre game walkthroughs and some other mental practices. We have to do that the previous night and as a coach you’re always worried if it’s fresh in their minds.”