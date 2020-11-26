Game: Cambridge (5-5) at Kell (6-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Cambridge 21, Kell 7 (Sept. 25, 2015)
All-time series: Kell leads 2-1
Prediction: Kell 33, Cambridge 24
Kell is making its 13th straight postseason appearance when it hosts Cambridge at Cobb EMC/Corky Kell Stadium on Friday.
The Longhorns enter the Class AAAAAA playoffs as the No. 2 seed from Region 6AAAAAA, while the Bears come in as the No. 3 seed from Region 7AAAAAA.
The winner will move on to the second round to face either Douglas County or Buford.
“We’re genuinely excited to be back in the playoffs,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “Getting to this point in the season is definitely something we don’t take for granted. You always want the season to continue, and to practice and play football during the week of Thanksgiving is always special.
“Of course, there were difficult circumstances this year to get us to this point, but we’re here. We made it, and we’re thankful and grateful that we get this opportunity to continue our season.”
Kell has momentum entering its matchup with Cambridge, having won two straight and five of its last six games. It’s regular season finale victory over Lassiter — a 58-0 shutout win — was especially satisfying.
“It was good for us to get that win and beat a rival in a such a dominant fashion,” Sloan said. “We played well in all phases. It was definitely the most complete game we’ve played all year from offense to defense to special teams. They were all solid.
“We put together four really good quarters of football, so that was exciting to see. But it doesn’t mean anything if we don’t go out and maintain our attention to detail this week and execute (tonight). We hae to continue to play solid football because now once it’s over, it’s over. There isn’t another week.”
Cambridge is making only its second playoff appearance in school history and first since 2016. The Bears are averaging 24.6 points per game while giving up 22.5 per contest. Meanwhile, Kell is totaling 37.7 points per game while allowing 23.7.
“Cambridge does a good job running the football,” Sloan said. “They have strong power running schemes with some bunch and stack formations that can give you a lot of problems. Defensively, they have guys that really fly around and get to the football. They’re a pressing team, too, so they’re aggressive. They’re definitely going to be a challenge.”
Kell is excited to be home for the playoffs, according to Sloan. He said he believes being at home at this time of the year is an advantage, and especially given the current environment.
“There isn’t as much to worry about when you’re the home team,” he said. “It’s a more comfortable environment and a good situation for the fans.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.