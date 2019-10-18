MARIETTA — Kell’s chase for a region championship took a major blow Friday as Carrollton controlled the game and won 34-14 at Cobb EMC/Corky Kell Stadium.
Sixth-ranked Kell (5-2, 3-2) committed two crucial turnovers in the first half, and quarterback Corbin LaFrance was sacked seven times.
“We’re down 17-7 and we fumble on the 1-yard line,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said, referring to a missed opportunity in the second quarter. “I’d be interested to see the offensive stat line, because I felt, as far as moving the ball, things were probably pretty similar.”
Indeed, LaFrance went toe-to-toe with Carrollton quarterback Myles Morris, who threw for 211 yards, while LaFrance went 16-for-33 with 201 yards and a touchdown. But it was the turnovers in the second quarter that doomed Kell.
With just over 9 minutes remaining until halftime, LaFrance started a drive by throwing an interception to Carrollton’s Christian Ramsey. One play later, Morris connected with Brandon Marenco for a 26-yard touchdown and a 17-7 lead.
On its next possession, Kell went 79 yards in eight plays, but freshman tailback David Mbadinga fumbled at the 1-yard line, and second-ranked Carrollton (8-0, 6-0) recovered to preserve its 10-point lead, where the margin stood at halfitme.
Carrollton’s Damean Dominguez connected on a 42-yard field goal midway through the third quarter to push the lead to 20-7, which was his second converted kick of the night after a 21-yarder in the first half.
Todd Mecose scored on a 12-yard run later in the third quarter for a 27-7 Carrollton lead. The Trojans did most of their offensive work through the air, and Mecose led the team on the ground with six carries for 18 yards.
Mbadinga led Kell in rushing with 15 carries for 119 yards.
BJ Abson scored on a 1-yard run for Kell in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 27-14, but it was too little, too late for the Longhorns.
With losses to Carrollton and Rome, the chances that Kell will earn one of the top two seeds in the region are slim, but Sloan knows the competitive region prepares a team well for the state playoffs.
“We never want to lose a game, but I want us to peak in November,” Sloan said. “We know this is a good region, and we’re not going to have to play anyone as good as Rome or Carrollton in (the first round of the playoffs).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.