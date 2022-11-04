MARIETTA – Bryce Clavon connected with Marqavious Saboor on a 68-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the game and Kell never looked back as it defeated Chattahoochee 35-14 in Region 6AAAAA action on Friday.
The Longhorns finish the season 9-1 and will open the playoffs at home next week when they host the No. 3 seed from Region 5AAAAA.
“We started off well and then we kind of died off a little bit but we finished strong at the end,” coach Bobby May said. “I’m happy the way our defense held out at the end and we were able to move the ball with some of our younger guys in,”
Clavon was 9 of 14 for 267 yards and two touchdowns through the air. He also added 25 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Peyton Zachery had three catches for 79 yards.
Kell extended its lead on a 28-yard touchdown throw from Clavon to Davion Hampton to go up 15-0 in the middle of the first quarter. Clavon would score his rushing touchdown from 7 yards out on the next possession to make it a 21-0 late in the first quarter.
Chattahoochee would get on the board in the middle of the second quarter with a 48-yard interception return for a touchdown by Syrus Chivers to make it 21-7.
The Longorns would respond on their next drive as they had a nine-play, 82-yard drive, capped off by a 9-yard touchdown run by Justin Mitchell to make it 28-7 in the second quarter.
Chattahoochee would find the end zone with 44 seconds before halftime with a 7-yard touchdown run by Joseph Ebun, which sent the game into halftime 28-14.
Kell would get back on the board in the third quarter as Ellijah Washington closed the scoring with a 2-yard run.
Washington had nine carries for 87 yards and one touchdown on the night.
The Longhorns defense would keep Chattahoochee’s offense at bay throughout the fourth quarter. The final two drives for Chattahoochee would end by an interception coming from Mitchell and a turnover on downs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.