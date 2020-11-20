MARIETTA -- Kell jumped to a 31-0 halftime lead en route to a 58-0 victory over Lassiter in the regular season finale on Friday.
It was the worst loss in the Trojans’ program history and it sent the Longhorns (6-3, 6-1) into the playoffs where they will host either Johns Creek or Cambridge on Friday.
Kell coach Brett Sloan said he was proud his team came out and not only played hard, but played a complete game.
“The thing I was most proud of was that we put the full four quarters together,” Sloan said.
Colby Kerns scored the first points on a 21-yard field goal, and then the defense took over
The Longhorns forced Lassiter to go three-and-out, which gave the ball back to the offense. Corbin LaFrance ran 3 yards for a touchdown to go up 10-0.
Deandre Creary intercepted a pass on the ensuing drive and gave the Longhorns another opportunity to stretch their lead.
LaFrance completed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Miykayah Vinson and the rout was on.
Two minutes into the second quarter, LaFrance connected with Xavier Parris for a 17-yard touchdown. Parris ended the night with 46 receiving yards.
Jaylon Brown caught a 42-yard touchdown pass for the 31-0 lead heading into halftime.
Sloan said he liked how efficient his offense and defense started the game and the intensity they brought.
Beginning the third quarter, Creary intercepted his second pass of the game, which set up a 27-yard touchdown run by Vinson to extend the lead to 38-0.
“We had a chance there at halftime to put it in cruise control and we didn't do that,” Sloan said. “We came out and we continued to play well.”
Lassiter (2-8, 2-6) started to move the ball and looked as if they were going to get on the board when Elijah White grabbed the third interception of the night.
It only took one play for LaFrance to find Christian Drake for a 20-yard touchdown. LaFrance finished the night throwing for 200 yards and four touchdowns.
Davin Hampton took over for LaFrance and threw a 60-yard touchdown pass to Drake to go up 51-0. Drake finished with 80 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Sawain Simmons capped the win with an 8-yard touchdown.
“The completeness of the game is what really pleased me the most, I thought we ran the ball well,” Sloan said. “We challenged our offensive line to come out and make sure they do their job and they did a great job responding.”
For Lassiter, Channing Canty led the way with 53 yards rushing. Coach Sean Thom said while the season did not finish the way they hoped, his team did improve.
“We feel for our seniors that this is the way it ended for them,” he said. “But there were some improvements from year one to year two and we just have to keep going because the offseason starts essentially tomorrow.”
Sloan said his team will look to continue to get better in each phase of the game, because in the postseason there is no room for mistakes.
“It's lose or go home, so there are no second chances now so we have to make sure we stay together and keep working,” he said.
