KENNESAW -- Following a mistake-filled first half, Kell put together an almost perfect second half in securing a 31-27 victory Friday at Kennesaw Mountain.
The Longhorns (4-2, 4-0 Region 6AAAAAA) turned the ball over three times in the first half and trailed at halftime, but they scored on their first three drives in the second half for the win.
It was the teams' second attempt at playing one another.
Initially set to face off Oct. 9, the game was called off due to coronavirus protocols within the Kell program. On Tuesday, it was back on after virus concerns at Pope led to a reshuffling of the region schedule.
“I am proud of how our kids responded at halftime. We made enough mistakes for any entire season,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “The good thing about those mistakes is they were fixable mistakes. We can go back to practice and get those things fixed. Sometimes, it takes a situation like that for a team to come together.
"Now, the ball is in their court. They need to determine whether they want to play with that effort (in the second half) all the time. Now, we see if we can turn that effort to bigger and better things this season.”
Kell was trailing at halftime, but it held Kennesaw Mountain (2-5, 2-3) out of the end zone in the second half until there was 2:17 left to play. The Longhorns forced a turnover on downs on the Mustangs' first second-half possession and took the lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by David Mbadinga on the ensuing drive.
Kell added a field goal on its next drive and turned an interception by Deandre Creary into a 31-19 lead with 4:41 to play in the game on a 23-yard pass from Corbin LaFrance to Jamal Hill.
The Longhorns got the ball back after the Mustangs failed to get a first down on four straight plays, but an interception by Denis Nechyparenka gave Kennesaw Mountain another chance with the ball on its own 38-yard line.
“We put a lot of stuff on the quarterback with the run and pass options, and I need to coach the situations better,” Sloan said. “Corbin is a great player, and he will learn from that, and we will teach up situational football.”
One play later, Cayman Prangley found Dustin Greiner down the sideline for a 62-yard touchdown through the air.
“Our kids were just playing opportunistic football,” Kennesaw Mountain coach Caleb Carmean said. “The defense played great and got us a huge turnover, and then Dustin Greiner and Cayman Prangley connected for a big play.”
Kell recovered the Kennesaw Mountain's onside kick attempt and ran all but 1 second off the clock. The Mustangs' last-ditch hook-and-lateral play ended in a fumble.
Kennesaw Mountain made its own mistakes that played into the final score of the game.
“Our kids fought hard all the way through to the end,” Carmean said. “They proved that they can compete in this region with the best of them. It is just a matter of taking advantage of opportunities. Two missed extra points and a missed field goal were the difference in the game. If you want to win in this region, you have to finish the game and play all four quarters.”
Kell struck first in the game with a 11-play drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown run by Mbadinga with 7:46 left in the first quarter.
Kennesaw Mountain put together its own long touchdown drive and went 82 yards in 14 plays, with Prangley punching it in from 1 yard out. The Mustangs took the 7-6 lead on the point-after.
The Longhorns took the lead at 13-7 with 8:49 to play in the first half on a 6-yard touchdown pass from LaFrance to Jaylon Brown, after a fumble ended their previous drive, but two interceptions by Gavin Hall allowed the Mustangs to pull ahead.
TJ Jenkins cashed in the first interception with a 4-yard touchdown run with 1:51 to play in the first half, and Prangley connected with Jailen Taylor on a 36-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds left in the half to give Kennesaw Mountain a 19-13 lead at the half.
