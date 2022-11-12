MARIETTA -- In a battle of contrasting styles of offense, Bryce Clavon and Elijah Washington powered Kell to a 38-22 victory over Lithia Springs on Saturday in the first round of the Class AAAAA state playoffs.
Kell (10-1) and Lithia Springs (6-5) traded momentum all game, but it was the Longhorns who had the last swing its way.
“We gave them chances, but our defense kept fighting and, finally, our offense was able to punch it in a couple of times, and that allowed us to put the game away,” Kell coach Bobby May said. “And our defense kept working.”
Kell moved on to the second round and will either host Eastside or travel to Calhoun next Friday.
Clavon put the dagger in Lithia Springs' hopes of winning the game with 4:13 left in the fourth quarter.
With his team leading 31-22 and in no-man's land at the Lions' 29-yard line, Clavon took the snap, sprinted right, faked as if he was going to run and threw a dart to Peyton Zachary in the end zone to give Kell a 38-22 lead. The drive spanned 10 plays and 60 yards and worked more than 5 minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter.
“Bryce is a special player, and we are happy he is on our team,” May said. “He played great, and we are looking forward to seeing him play great next week.”
Lithia Springs turned the ball over on the next play from scrimmage, and the Longhorns were able to run out the clock and seal the victory.
Clavon may have put the game away with his arm, but the Longhorns leaned on the rushing attack all game. Kell gained 290 rushing yards on 46 carries. Washington led the way with 143 yards on 18 carries and gained seven of the Longhorns 22 first downs in the game by himself.
Washington, though, left the game with an apparent shoulder injury in the fourth quarter.
“When Elijah runs like that, we are tough to beat,” May said. “He ran the crap out of the ball, and he played really tough. We are really proud for him.”
On the other side, Lithia Springs gained a mere 20 rushing yards on 11 carries, but quarterback Jai'que Hart completed 21 passes for 319 yards.
“We knew their offense was really electric, and we knew they were going to score, so we just had to keep going and keep working,” May said.
The Longhorns opened the scoring when Nelson Woghiren intercepted a ball that was knocked high in the air and returned 24 yards to the end zone. Clavon scored the first of his two rushing touchdowns on the Longhorns' next drive to give Kell a 14-0 lead with 3:40 to play in the first quarter. He had 69 rushing yards on 13 carries.
Lithia Springs' offense came alive in the second quarter, as Hart threw both of his passing touchdowns in the quarter to tie the score at 14-all with 3:44 to play in the first half.
“We tried to give them a chance a little bit,” May said, “but our kids fought hard, and our kids made big plays when we needed them.”
Clavon scored a 6-yard rushing touchdown on Kell's next drive after Hart's second touchdown, and a recovery of the ensuing kickoff by Cedric Franklin set up the Longhorns to add to their lead before the half. Michael Muhota connected on a 33-yard field goal to give Kell a 24-14 halftime lead.
On the Longhorns' opening drive of the third quarter, Clavon threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Zachary to push the lead to 31-14. Zachary had six catches for 128 yards in the game.
Lithia Springs cut the lead to 31-22 with its last points of the game with 3:02 left in the third quarter.
