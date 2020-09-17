Game: Kell (0-1) at Pope (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Kell 52, Pope 26 (Nov. 1, 2013)
All-time series: Kell leads 9-1
Prediction: Kell 42, Pope 24
Only 8 miles separate Kell from Pope, yet the two squads are facing off for the first time since 2013 when they meet tonight at Skip Pope Stadium in the Region 6AAAAAA opener.
The Greyhounds-Longhorns matchup was a mainstay from 2004-13 when each were members of the same region. Realignment put the rivalry to rest over the last seven years, but the same realignment procedure that separated them, now has them back together, and both teams want to get off to a good start as the region slate begins.
“They’re our backyard neighbor,” Pope coach Tab Griffin said. “Our communities border one another, so a lot of our guys know their guys and vice-versa. It’s been a while since we’ve faced them, but I know our kids are excited go out there and play them.”
Pope won the first game in the series back in 2004, but the Longhorns have won nine straight. The opportunity to start 1-0 in region play is just as important as owning bragging rights.
“It’s the first region game, so it’s the biggest game of the year,” Griffin said. “It’s our senior night as well, so I know these kids will be fired up to come out and play hard for their seniors.”
Griffin knows tonight’s matchup will be a tough test. The Longhorns have won eight or more games nine times in the last 10 years and has been to the postseason 12 straight times.
Quarterback Corbin Lafrance opened the season throwing for 270 yards, two touchdowns and an interception against Walton. Top receivers Jaylon Brown and Jamal Hill combined for 11 receptions for 188 yards.
The Greyhounds, however, last won eight or more games in 2011 and have five playoff appearances in 10 years.
Jasper Merriman scored Pope’s only touchdown against Walton last week. He ran for 56 yards on the night.
“It’s tough task to go up against (Kell),” Griffin said. “They have athletes all over the field. But, we like these types of games. We’re going to learn a lot about ourselves. We have good senior leadership and our guys are going to be ready.”
Both squads will be seeking their first victory of the season after the Greyhounds fell 34-10 to Walton and the Longhorns dropped a 35-28 decision to the Raiders two weeks ago. Kell’s game against Hillgrove last week was postponed due to Covid-19 precautions.
“We both got those first game jitters out the way, but there’s always room for improvement, and I know that’s what we’re going to try to do this week,” Griffin said. “I have no doubt Kell will be doing the same thing.”
