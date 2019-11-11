Kell has made the request to the Georgia High School Association to make the move up from Class AAAAA to Class AAAAAA.
The Longhorns will have their request heard by the reclassification committee today when it meets at the GHSA office in Thomason.
The GHSA released its new reclassification plan for the 2020-2022 school years, and as it has been the last four years, Kell was the only Cobb County school in Class AAAAA.
Competing in Region 7AAAAA, Kell is making frequent trips to Carrollton and Rome High Schools which are located 69 and 56 miles away from campus, respectively. Villa Rica in Douglas County is nearly 40 miles away. Cass, located in Cartersville is close to 30 miles. The shortest trip for a region opponent is 21 miles to East Paulding, which all makes for burdensome travel.
“The previous regions we have been in have been so spread out,” Kell athletic director Richard Norman said. “We’re hoping to be placed in a region with geographic proximity.”
With Wheeler and Lassiter moving down to Class AAAAAA, Kell would prefer to be in a region where it could rekindle its rivalries with the east Cobb schools along with Pope and Sprayberry.
With Kell being a mile away from the Cherokee County border, the Longhorns could re-establish their rivalries with Sequoyah, Creekview and River Ridge, all of which remained in Class AAAAAA.
Another option could be an all Cobb region. If Kell is successful, it could mean a nine-team region with Kennesaw Mountain, which is also dropping from Class AAAAAAA, along with Allatoona, South Cobb, Osborne, Sprayberry, Pope, Lassiter, and Wheeler.
New regions will likely be assigned within the next month.
“We could be right back in a community where the kids grew up playing each other in youth leagues,” Norman said. “When you are spread out in the region, you lose academic time because student athletes have to get out of school earlier. Being in a closer region, you cut down that portion of getting in and out of school.”
Kell’s ability to do well in its current region could possibly bode well in its favor. Last year, the Longhorns won the region in baseball, boys basketball, girls lacrosse and girls tennis.
While Kell does not have a team state championship since girls lacrosse won in 2015, it competed for one three times with girls tennis making it to the state finals the last two seasons and girls lacrosse becoming state runner-up in 2017.
Since the Longhorns have played alone in Class AAAAA, they have finished 13th, 14th and 16th in the GHSA Directors Cup Standings out of 56 schools.
Another plus for Kell is remaining competitive against opponents in higher classifications during non-region play, Norman said.
“I think over the years, we’ve always put a competitive team on the field and have held our own with these teams,” Norman said. ‘We’ve had a successful track record in sports all-around. Our teams are consistently in the playoffs, and we have competitive student athletes who knows what it takes to be successful in the classroom and on the field.”
From a football perspective, being in a region with teams at closer proximity, can help put more people in the stadium on a weekly basis.
Kell football has not missed the playoffs since 2007 and made the final four in 2013 and 2016, the last being its first season in Region 7AAAAA
“With the projected (Class AAAAAA) region, we’re going to create some natural rivalries within the community,” Kell football coach Brett Sloan said. “The reason behind the move is to create that excitement. Our players will get to play against the same players they grew up playing with.”
(1) comment
THIS is not what the community wants. Ticket sales dictate what level our athletes will compete in? In some sports, we will be playing teams twice our size. VERY disappointed is this decision.
