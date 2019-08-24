ATLANTA -- Kell and Mays came out sluggish in their early-morning kickoff Saturday at the Corky Kell Classic, but the Longhorns’ offense woke up in the second half and carried the team to a 17-12 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The first eight possessions resulted in nothing and the teams combined for more penalties in the first half -- 10 -- than the seven points on the board at the break.
“It was just jitters,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said of the 9 a.m. kickoff. “(Mays is) really good on defense. They’re big and fast, and all those mistakes are magnified when you’ve got a team with that type of athleticism and speed. We had some breakdowns up front that we kind of got fixed as the game went along, and then we were OK.”
Keeping with the game’s sloppy start, it was a mistake that allowed Kell (1-0) to strike for the only points of the half.
Mays (0-1) muffed a punt that Kell recovered on the 21. The next play, quarterback Corbin LaFrance threw a strike to a diving Jamal Hill in the back of the end zone for the first half’s only touchdown.
“We kind of figured some things out, and we calmed down,” Sloan said. “Corbin really calmed down the later we went on in the game, which I anticipated. I intentionally kind of protected him early, or at least I tried to be conservative with the play-calls early, because it’s his first game he’s started. I didn’t want to throw him in the fire.”
LaFrance finished the first half 6-of-11 for 66 yards and a touchdown. He hit Hill three times for 28 yards including the score.
Mays tried to respond, but it was still unable to put up points. Quarterback Drew Banks threw for 58 first-half yards and ran for another 15, but he was unable to lead his team into the end zone.
That changed in the second half when the Raiders moved 86 yards in 11 plays, capped off by a 29-yard touchdown pass from Banks to Zaire Thornton to bring Mays within one.
Kell had an answer as the offense marched 73 yards in seven plays to reestablish an eight-point lead. LaFrance hit freshman running back David Mbadinga for 33 yards and a score on a screen pass.
Mbadinga led Kell with 108 rushing yards, in addition to his touchdown reception.
Sloan said Mbadinga knew he would play in his first high school game, but he likely did not expect such a big role.
“His play speaks for itself,” Sloan said. “He’s different. He’s not intimidated by anything, and that’s special. He’s got it upstairs as well as physically. That’s the big thing. A lot of those young guys can’t handle it mentally and emotionally. He can.”
Kell added a field goal for breathing room. The Longhorns needed it as Mays found the end zone through Thornton again with less than 2 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Thornton ended the day as the game's leading receiver, catching 10 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns, but when the 2-point conversion failed, all it took was a single Kell first down to end the game.
Brown was Kell’s leading receiver, catching six passes for 85 yards. LaFrance finished with 162 yards through the air and two touchdowns.
Banks finished with 194 passing yards and two touchdowns for Mays. Tyree Nelson led the Raiders in rushing with 52 yards.
“Our mantra is 'start fast from the start,'” Sloan said. “You can’t start fast if you don’t win the first one. We’ve been preaching that all summer, and our kids played with great passion and great emotion. They played extremely hard. There’s a lot of things that we need to clean up, and that's typical for a first game.”
