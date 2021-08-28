POWDER SPRINGS -- Kell squeaked out a 20-16 victory over Hillgrove on Friday in a non-region game at Cobb EMC/Hillgrove Stadium.
The Longhorns (1-1) may be breathing a huge sigh of relief, because the narrow win could have easily been a demoralizing loss.
Kell had rallied in the fourth quarter to take the lead with 1:49 to play. The Longhorns stopped the Hawks on defense and got the ball back near midfield when disaster nearly struck.
With Hillgrove out of timeouts, Kell started taking a knee. But a bad snap led to the Longhorns losing control of the ball and the Hawks recovering on the Kell 19-yard line with 13 seconds on the clock.
Hillgrove quarterback Ty Collins completed a pass to Kristopher Reeves to put the Hawks on the 3. After an incomplete pass, Kell had one big play left. With three seconds remaining, Collins attempted a sweep and was stopped allowing the clock to expire.
“They played with their hair on fire,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said of his defense. “We weren't perfect -- we were actually far from it -- but the energy they played with and the effort they played with was pretty impressive. That's what we expect from them.
“The killing the clock situation, we were just too nonchalant there. There's no reason that should happen, but we'll fix all those things.
Being so close to victory made it a tough loss for Hillgrove (0-2).
The Hawks had scored 16 unanswered points to take a 16-8 lead midway through the third quarter before yielding consecutive Kell touchdowns. And when they got that unexpected gift with less than 15 seconds to play, they could not capitalize.
“We made enough mistakes to build a house,” Hillgrove coach Justin DeShon said. “We couldn't find a yard when we needed it when we were gifted an opportunity. I told the kids, the only thing you can do when you face adversity is to continue to work.”
With both teams being young, there were a fair share of mistakes. The teams threw a combined six interceptions and had a combined 19 penalties for 232 yards.
Kell came up with a pair of impressive drives that ended up being the difference in the game.
The first started with Davion Hampton throwing back-to-back 17-yard passes to Darius Dye. After a 26-yard scramble put the Longhorns on the Hillgrove 11, Hampton connected with Michael Treichler for a touchdown to get within two.
The second lasted just two plays. Hampton threw a short pass to Ayden Jackson, who outran Hillgrove's defense for an 80-yard touchdown with 1:49 left to give Kell its first lead since the second quarter.
Kell's opening score came 50-yard run early in the second quarter, shortly after the teams returned from a 90-minute lightning delay.
Zach Weider put Hillgrove on the board with a 30-yard field goal, and the Hawks took a 9-8 halftime lead Chase Gibson scored on a 1-yard run.
The Hawks added to its lead in the third quarter when Chase McCravy scored on an 18-yard run.
