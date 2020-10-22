Game: Kell (2-2, 2-0) at Osborne (1-4, 0-3), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Kell 35, Osborne 15 (Oct. 11, 2013)
All-time series: Kell leads 4-0
Prediction: Kell 35, Osborne 7
Kell travels to Osborne on Friday for a Region 6AAAAAA matchup that both teams will be looking to win.
The Cardinals will look to come back from a lopsided loss to Sprayberry, and coach Russ Isham said the senior oriented Sprayberry team proved to be a tough opponent.
“We were over matched and Sprayberry was very good,” he said.
This week Isham said he knows his team will need to be prepared for Kell’s receivers and their passing game.
“Kell has several good receivers,” he said. “We know their pass attack is very good.”
Isham’s goal for this week is for his team to continue to improve and to compete as hard as they can.
“We will work on getting better with our execution and being competitive this week,” Isham said.
Kell enters the game off a 43-13 win over South Cobb. Coach Brett Sloan said his team had some big plays in that win that he loved.
“We did some good things on offense by having some explosive plays,” he said. “It’s good to be able to play football and put up points.”
This week Sloan said he does not want his team to get comfortable with just scoring off of big plays.
“We have to work on creating consistent drives and not relying on big plays all the time,” he said.
Sloan said he knows Osborne will come into this game playing hard and that they have a good coaching staff behind them.
He said he knows his team is close to making that next step.
“We are one person away from being perfect,” he said. “10 out of 11 is not enough, we need all 11 to do their jobs.”
Both coaches are pleased with the strides their teams are making each week and want to continue to see their players improve.
“We hope to always get better and continue to play with energy and effort,” Sloan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.