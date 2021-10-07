Game: Osborne (1-3, 0-2) at Kell (2-2, 1-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Kell 47, Osborne 10
All-time series: Kell leads 5-0
Prediction: Kell 30, Osborne 17
After being shut out by Wheeler last week, Osborne is looking to improve this week as it travels to Kell.
The Cardinals will also be looking to get their first win in Region 6AAAAAA against the Longhorns.
Osborne was unable to find the end zone in its game against the Wildcats, and was held to 36 yards of total offense in the first half.
“Our biggest issue, obviously, we lost a 10-0 ball game,” coach Luqman Salam said. “We really struggled to find our way into the end zone, that is something we got to rectify. We have to be able to make plays when plays present themselves.”
This week, the Cardinals offense will be looking to score against a Kell defense that has given up an average of 25.8 points per game.
Salam said he knows the game against Kell this week will be a challenge, but he thinks his team will give good effort.
“Kell is a good football team, it is a football program that has found a lot of success,” he said. “They have played in big games, and understand how to win a football game. They are kind of where we would like to be.
The Longhorns had last week off following their 40-13 win over South Cobb.
“We gave them the first half of the week off, then we came in and practiced the back half,” coach Brett Sloan said. “We were trying to get them rested up a bit, then really focus on getting better at some things.”
In the win, Kell’s defense, led by Quintin Buckley and T.J. Felix, who have a combined 75 tackles, held the Eagles to just 214 yards of total offense.
“I think it was our most complete game of the year.” Sloan said. “We started getting better and continued getting better on special teams and continued playing great defense. It was probably our best offensive performance as far as we have been more consistent and put some drives together.”
Sloan said his team is looking to continue to build on that performance and be more consistent in all three phases of the game.
The Longhorns will be looking to go 2-2 in region this week with a win over Osborne, with four games left in the regular season.
“We are not where we want to be, but we are getting better,” Sloan said. “We have to continue to focus on the next game each week. Obviously we got off to a slow start, but we feel we have an opportunity to finish strong if we can continue to get better each day, and that is what we are going to focus on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.