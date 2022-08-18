JOHNS CREEK – Bryce Clavon threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score as Kell opened the season with a 38-23 victory over Cherokee Bluff in the opening game of the 31st annual Corky Kell Classic.
The Longhorns (1-0), who had the honor of playing the first high school football game in the state of Georgia, also had a breakout performance from Peyton Zachary. The freshman wide receiver caught seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown, including an acrobatic 26-yard touchdown catch.
Facing fourth-and-18, and just outside field goal range, Clavon, who finished 14 of 24 for 263 yards in his Kell debut, rolled left to buy time. Instead of taking a sure thing short of the first down markers with the hope of running for the first down, Clavon threw to the back of the end zone where the 5-foot-6 Zachary out-jumped a defender for the ball to come down with the score.
Early on, it was the Kell defense that made the biggest statement. After having a field goal blocked on the opening series, the Longhorns defense quickly got the ball back as linebacker Sawain Simmons picked up a fumble and returned it 54 yards for the first touchdown of the season with 7:54 to play in the first quarter.
After a 35-yard field goal by Michael Arbour put the Bears on the scoreboard, Clavon got the Longhorns right back in scoring position with a 62-yard pass to Marquavious Saboor. Three plays later, they completed the four-play, 80-yard drive with an 8-yard pass to TJ Murry for a touchdown.
It took only one play to get the ball back again as Tyshawn Natt recovered another Cherokee Bluff fumble. From there, Clavon overcame a couple of penalties and a sack with highlight plays. On fourth-and-19 from the Cherokee Bluff 37, he broke containment and ran for 19 yards to keep the drive alive. Four plays later, Clavon connected with Zachary for their touchdown to push the score to 20-3.
Leading 20-10 late in the second quarter, Clavon moved the team 69 yards in just over a minute. A 34-yard pass to Zachary put the Longhorns at the 10, and Clavon ran it in around the left side to put Kell up 26-10 at the half.
With 7:39 left in the third quarter, Clavon hit another big play when he connected with Jaden George deep over the middle for a 60-yard touchdown.
In the fourth quarter, Kell turned to the running game as Elijah Washington ran for 55 of his team-high 62 yards on the final drive. It allowed Ryan Barrett to cap the scoring with a 4-yard touchdown run.
Cherokee Bluff quarterback Asher Wilson went 13-for-23 for 142 yards and a touchdown.
Jhace Justice was Wilson’s favorite target, catching four passes for 93 yards and a touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.