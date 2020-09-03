Game: Kell (0-0) at Walton (0-0), 5:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Walton 21, Kell 16 (Sept. 4, 2009)
All-time series: Walton leads 5-1
Prediction: Kell 24, Walton 21
Walton hosts Kell on Friday at Raider Valley as part of the Corky Kell Classic to kickoff the 2020 season. The Raiders-Longhorns matchup is Game 1 of a doubleheader that concludes with Parkview at Mill Creek and functions as the fifth out of nine contests in the Corky Kell Classic slate of games that began Wednesday and ends Saturday.
Walton last met Kell exactly 11 years ago on this date, toppling the Longhorns 21-16. The victory marked the Raiders’ fourth straight win in the series and improved their series record to 5-1 overall in the matchup.
Both squads have found success throughout the years and are considered perennial playoff contenders. The Longhorns have been to the postseason 12 straight years won four region titles during that span. The Raiders have eight playoff showings in 10 years with two region titles to their credit.
Walton coach Daniel Brunner returns the bulk of his lineup from last year’s 6-6 team. He’s counting on his player to show improvement as he enters his fourth season at the helm.
“I expect us to grow on last year,” he said. “We have a lot of returners. We have good seniors and a lot of sophomores and junior that are returning. We’ve been to the Sweet 16 (of the playoffs) for three years in a row now. We had our ups and downs last year and got through that. We’re dealing with the quarantine and limited practices, and we’re getting through that. Now, we start up (tonight) and get going.
“Execution is the big thing. That’s the most critical piece of the game to me —even more than the scheme. I’m excited about our kids. We have great leaders and a great senior class. I’m excited to see what our boys can do.”
Kell coach Brett Sloan is also excited to see what his players can do. The Longhorns return six offensive and five defensive starters from last year’s team that finished 9-3 and reached the second round of the state playoffs for the second straight year.
“With the year we’ve been through, I’m just glad and happy for the boys to finally get to play football this year,” Sloan said. “There wasn’t a lot of certainty on that beforehand, but now it’s here. I’m emotional about this group, too, because it’s my fourth year and these freshmen are now seniors. I went to every freshmen game my first year as coach, and I’m just excited to see what this class can do.”
