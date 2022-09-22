Last meeting: Kell 34, Centennial 33 (Oct. 9, 2009)
All-time series: Kell leads 3-1
Prediction: Kell 24, Centennial 10
The last time Kell opened the season with four straight wins was 2014.
The Longhorns went undefeated during the regular season and finished the year with an 11-1 record. They already had a coaching staff in place that year and were coming off a final four appearance the previous season.
In the 2022 campaign, the players are adapting to a new coaching staff under first-year coach Bobby May as well as new schemes on both sides of the ball. Based on their on-field performance this season, the players had little to no difficulty picking up May’s spread offense and 4-3 defense.
“We just kept it simple for our kids,” May said. “We gave them simple rules for them to follow.”
But an undefeated record to start the year does not make Kell satisfied.
The No. 4 Longhorns are looking to raise their game up a notch when they head to Centennial on Friday to begin Region 6AAAAA competition.
“They’ve done a good job buying in and doing what we’ve asked them to do,” May said. “We’re happy with where we’re at, but we’re not settling for that.”
With the exception of the second half of its latest win against Sprayberry two weeks ago, Kell’s defense has been effective in keeping opposing teams in check. Prior to Kell’s 40-35 win over the Yellow Jackets, the Longhorns held Cherokee Bluff to 23 points, Allatoona to 9 and Pope to 14.
First-year quarterback Bryce Clavon is already closing in on 1,000 yards passing. The junior dual threat signal caller has 941 yards in the air, 10 touchdowns and only two interceptions. He has 369 yards on the ground and six touchdowns.
Against Sprayberry, Clavon accounted for 355 of Kell’s 449 total yards.
During a high-scoring second half with the Yellow Jackets, Clavon scored on a 45-yard run with 1:21 remaining to give the Longhorns the lead for good. He went on to finish the game with 201 passing yards and two touchdowns and rushed for an additional 144 yards and two scores.
Clavon has spread the ball to different receivers, but Peyton Zachary has been his primary target with 273 yards on 17 catches with four touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.