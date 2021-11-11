Game: Game: Kell (6-4) at Buford (9-1), 5:30 p.m. Saturday
Last Meeting: Buford 44, Kell 11 (Nov. 16, 2018)
All-time series: Buford leads 2-0
Prediction: Buford 28, Kell 7
Kell knew it would be facing the defending state champions in the playoffs sooner or later.
Might as well be the first round.
The Longhorns, after beating east Cobb rival Lassiter last week to secure the fourth and final playoff spot out of Region 6AAAAAA, will be heading to Buford on Saturday for the first round of the Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Buford is undefeated against in-state opponents in 2021 with its only loss of the season coming against Chaminade-Madonna College Prepatory School in Hollywood, Florida. The Wolves breezed through all six of their Region 6AAAAAA opponents, shutting out their first four and winning each by an average of 43.6 points.
Kell, which is young on the offensive side of the ball, has a challenge on its hands.
“There’s an opportunity in every challenge,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “It doesn’t matter if its the first round or the final, you have to beat them to win, and we’re going to face them in the first round. We have a lot of respect for who (Buford) is and what they’ve accomplished.”
Depending greatly on its experienced defense for much of the season, Davion Hampton and the Kell offense got to shine in Kell’s 34-6 win at Lassiter in the regular season finale.
Hampton accounted for 70 percent of Kell’s offensive yards. He rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 117 yards and two more scores.
While Sloan has been impressed with the progress of his offense this season and the way the Longhorns have been throwing the ball, he is challenging to be more balanced and take its passing game yet to another level.
Also, he said special teams needs to cut down on its miscues.
As for facing the Wolves, he says there are only a few small “chinks” in their armor.
“Everyone knows they have great personnel,” Sloan said. “They are solid in everything. There’s only a few small chinks in their armor. We’re going to have to play our best game.
To have success, Sloan said the Longhorns cannot afford to let Buford play fast. They can’t make costly mistakes and will have to maximize their possessions.
