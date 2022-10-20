Game: Kell (6-1, 2-1) at Greater Atlanta Christian (4-3, 2-1), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: Kell 24, Greater Atlanta Christian 21
Kell coach Bobby May said at the beginning of the week that “if we can practice angry, the better.”
His young squad experienced its first setback of the season after winning its first six games.
Hosting Cambridge last week in a televised game with Region 6AAAAA ramifications, the Longhorns got off to a slow start before falling 42-24 to the Bears. They will find out how well they responded when they head to
Greater Atlanta Christian tonight for another important region game.
Both teams are tied for second to Cambridge in the record with identical records.
There were enough mishaps last Friday against Cambridge that should make any team angry. The Longhorns had two turnovers in their own territory early in the game that resulted in a pair of Cambridge touchdowns. Four minutes into the game, they were already down two scores.
Kell managed to get itself back into the game in the fourth quarter, but mistakes helped Cambridge to score in the last 2 minutes and seal the win.
“There were too many self-inflicted wounds,” May said. “We’re a young team and with region implications and TV, it was all too big.”
While the Cambridge loss makes it difficult to claim 6AAAAA, Kell can still finish second and host a state playoff game if it can win the remainder of its games.
First, the Longhorns have to take care of business against the Spartans.
“They have a lot of great athletes and excellent receivers,” May said of Greater Atlanta Christian. “We have to work on ourselves and what we can control. We have to make sure we are focused.”
While Kell has a couple of injured receivers, the Longhorns have had success throwing the ball.
Quarterback Bryce Clavon has completed 104 of 147 pass attempts for 1,580 on the year and 15 touchdowns. He also has 572 rushing yards and has scored 10 times.
Peyton Zachary, his top receiver has 622 yards on 31 catches and four scores. Davion Hampton has also been a reliable target for Kell.
