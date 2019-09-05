Game: Kell (1-0) at Lassiter (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Kell 29, Lassiter 3
All-time series: Lassiter leads 7-6
Prediction: Kell 28, Lassiter 71
Lassiter still holds the edge in this east Cobb rivalry, but Kell has won two of their last three meetings and has a shot at tying the series tonight at Lassiter’s Frank Fillmann Stadium.
The Longhorns should be fresh coming off a bye week after winning their season opener 17-12 over Mays two weeks ago at the Corky Kell Classic. Lassiter is experiencing the growing pains of being a young team with a first-year coach and will likely embrace next week’s bye week as a chance to learn from its first three games and get healthy.
The Trojans lost 47-3 to Harrison at Cobleigh Stadium in Week 1 and came up on the short end of a 24-3 decision to Pope last week.
Both teams have had their share of early season miscues.
The Longhorns had to overcome some early jitters and penalties in the first half before settling down against Mays.
First-year starting quarterback Corbin LaFrance thew for 162 yards and two touchdowns. Jaylon Brown was his leading receiver with 85 yards on six catches.
Kell will try to get off to a cleaner and quicker start when they face the Trojans.
“I think we were able to make corrections and get some much-needed rest,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “Our big focus this week was fixing some mistakes we made in the opener.”
Two games into his tenure, Lassiter coach Sean Thom and the Trojans are focusing on execution. The Trojans have yet to reach the end zone this season but have threatened to do so several times.
Against Pope last Friday, the defense kept Lassiter in the game well into the fourth quarter. It forced several three-and-outs, recovered a fumble and was only trailing 14-0 at the half.
Meanwhile, Lassiter’s offense has struggled with turnovers and penalties against Pope when threatening to score. The Trojans are also looking to improve their third down percentage.
Lassiter’s only points came on a 44-yard field goal by Braden Ralston in the third quarter.
“Offensively, we’re struggling a little bit,” Thom said. “But we’ll keep plugging away, have a good week of practice and go on from there.
