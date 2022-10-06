Last meeting: Northview 41, Kell 34 (Sept. 21, 2007)
Prediction: Kell 35, Northview 10
Kell will try to remain undefeated as it goes on the road to play Northview in a Region 6AAAAA game on Friday.
With a win, the Longhorns (5-0, 1-0), No. 3 in the state in Class AAAAA, would improve to 6-0 for the first time since 2014.
“We focus on going 1-0 every week,” Kell coach Bobby May said. “It’s great to be undefeated, but we don’t look at the past and we definitely don’t look at the future.”
The Longhorns are coming off a bye week after defeating Centennial 26-9 in their region opener on Sept. 23.
Kell has been led by a potent offense that is averaging 36 points a game, while its defense has held its opponents to 18 points per contest.
Davion Hampton has seen his role on the team change from quarterback to being a jack-of-all-trades for Kell, contributing on offense, defense and special teams.
The senior has especially made his mark as a receiver with 16 receptions for 211 yards and two touchdowns.
“Davion is a great kid and he plays three or four positions for us,” May said. “He works really hard. He was a quarterback in the past, but he’s done a really good job at receiver and some running back for us, at free safety and has made a lot of big plays at kick returner as well.”
Quarterback Bryce Clavon has led the Kell offense, completing 72 of 104 passes for 1,106 yards and 10 touchdowns, while rushing for 477 yards on 40 carries and nine scores.
Freshman wide receiver Peyton Zachary has caught 23 passes for 326 yards and four touchdowns, while defensive end Joshua Barker leads the defense with 54 tackles.
Northview (1-5, 0-2) has struggled offensively with only seven points a game.
“I expect (Northview) to play hard,” May said. “They always fight pretty hard in their games. They’re a tough team, but it’s more about us and what we do. If we execute the way we’re supposed to, then we’ll be fine. But if we don’t, we’ll be in for a fight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.