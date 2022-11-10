Game: Lithia Springs (6-4) at Kell (9-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
Overall Series: First meeting
Prediction: Kell 35, Lithia Springs 17
Kell coach Bobby May said his team is not playing its best football, even with just one loss on the season.
The Longhorns are looking to be at their best at just the right time – the Class AAAAA state playoffs – and it starts with their first round game at home against Lithia Springs.
“Hopefully we're looking to peak this week,” May said. “Injuries have hurt us a little, but hopefully we'll start our peak this week.”
Since the only loss of the season against Cambridge a month ago, May said there has been improvement in its offensive line play, which has helped the ground attack.
There are several capable of running the football, led by dual-threat quarterback Bryce Clavon, who has 704 yards on 75 carries and 13 touchdowns this season.
Elijah Washington and Justin Mitchell have also contributed with 490 and 260 yards, respectively, and combined for five touchdowns. Tyriq Green, a freshman, has accounted for 189 yards on 29 carries and three touchdowns.
On defense, May's been most impressed with its linebacker play down the stretch. Sawain Simmons, is currently leading the way with 68 tackles and two tackles for loss. But it will also continue to rely on Josh Barker on the front line. He is currently leading the team with 94 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 16 sacks.
Looking ahead to Lithia Springs, May said eliminating big plays is a priority. Quarterback Jai'que Hart has thrown for 2,818 yards, 28 touchdowns and only seven interceptions. He has a favorite receiver in Devon Green, who has 63 receptions for 1,086 yards and seven touchdowns.
“Lithia Springs is really talented,” May said. “They have a lot of experience. They are explosive on offense with a great quarterback. They are also athletic and well coached.”
Kell, which took second place in Region 6AAAAA, started fast and finished strong in its regular season finale against Chattahoochee and came away with a 35-14 victory.
Clavon threw a 68-yard touchdown to Marquavious Saboor to start the game, and the Longhorns took a two-score lead midway through the first on a Clavon 28-yard strike to Davion Hampton.
