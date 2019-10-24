Game: Kell (5-2, 3-2) at Cass (3-5, 2-4)
Last year: Kell 63, Cass 3
All-time series: Kell leads 3-0
Prediction: Kell 35, Cass 10
Coming off a home loss to Region 7AAAAA leaders Carrollton, Kell will look to bounce back against a team it handled easily last year and that has lost four straight games heading into tonight’s matchup.
It was turnovers and a failure to protect quarterback Corbin LaFrance that doomed the Longhorns in their important matchup with Carrollton last week. LaFrance was sacked seven times and Kell committed a pair of crucial turnovers that led to a 14 point swing heading into the halftime break.
“I thought we were physical and I thought we played hard,” Kell coach Brett Sloan said. “I hate to sound like a broken record but we’ve just got to stop making mistakes. We’ve got to stop turning the ball over, make sure we’re playing our assignments, be disciplined within the scheme. We didn’t do those things the other night and it cost us.”
With losses to Rome and now Carrollton, Kell’s chances of claiming a top seed in the region heading into the playoffs seem slim. It still has a good chance of reaching the postseason, but taking care of business in games like this week’s matchup against Cass, when the Longhorns are expected to win, is now even more important.
The biggest challenge the Colonels present for Kell is how multiple both their offensive and defensive schemes can be.
Cass employs both the Wing-T and spread offenses, giving the Longhorns so many different looks on film that it’s difficult to cover all of them in a week of practice. Kell runs a spread on offense, so it’s the easier for players to simulate the Colonels’ offense. During their scout time, the Longhorns will get a heavier dose of the Wing-T and option sets Cass runs.
“We’ll try to take away what they do best,” Sloan said. “Try to make them do something uncomfortable. You can’t prepare for everything, you can’t stop everything anybody does. What you’re trying to do is make them do something they don’t want to do.”
Sloan also knows from previous experience that playing Cass means playing a well-coached, physical football team that won’t back down from anyone. Sloan wants to make sure the Longhorns match the intensity he knows the Colonels will bring.
“They’re going to play hard,” Sloan said. “We’ve got to make sure that we match their intensity and that we’re prepared for the different things they’re going to throw at us.”
Kell has reached the point of its schedule where any mistakes could have huge consequences. With a tough game against Hiram around the corner, the Longhorns need to take care of business in games like this to ensure a spot in the state playoffs.
“A slip up is huge,” Sloan said. “Hiram is sitting there with no losses and three games left. We don’t want it to come down to a tiebreaker or anything like that. We just need to take care of business because they all count. This is the biggest game of the year because it’s this week’s game.”
